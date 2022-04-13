(From left) Neville Giles, Reuben Tucker, Grant Clifton and Chris Hutchinson. Photo / Supplied

Four cyclists peddled 790km, stopping in Rotorua last Wednesday, during a 1000km journey across New Zealand to raise funds for Cure Kids Fiji's Oxygen Project.

This project provides life-saving oxygen treatment to children in Fiji.

Reuben Tucker, Grant Clifton, Nev Giles and Chris Hutchinson had cycled 790km from Cape Egmont to Rotorua, stopping over on the way to their end destination of Gisborne.

In partnership with ANZ, the riders have raised $285,000 since 2017 to fund the installation and operation of more than 100 oxygen concentrators across Fiji, saving thousands of lives.

Amateur cyclist Reuben Tucker, who spearheaded the ride this year, says he is looking

forward to spreading the word across New Zealand communities in an effort to raise $100,000.

The cyclists pedalling from Taupō to Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"The Oxygen Project has saved 14,000 lives in Fiji since it began in 2017, but no one could have anticipated how crucial this would become through Covid-19, providing oxygen to more than 600 kids in 2021 alone," he said.

"In the past, we have done this ride across Fiji but we haven't been able to get there for two years now, so we decided to do something really challenging and, frankly, crazy in our own backyard.

"We've been partnering with ANZ from day one, given the important role the bank plays in

communities across Fiji.

"The support for our riders at every branch we stopped at along the way really brought home how important this project is."

Cure Kids Fiji's Oxygen Project has been designed to address the challenge of improving the availability, affordability, and clinical use of oxygen in Fiji.

Severe pneumonia is the biggest killer of children worldwide, and oxygen can reduce the

risk of death by 35 per cent. In Fiji, oxygen is expensive and can be logistically difficult to provide.

Thanks to fundraising efforts, Cure Kids has bought 105 new oxygen concentrators and

52 oximeters.

Cure Kids is working closely with Fiji's Ministry of Health & Medical Services to distribute

equipment where it is most urgently needed, as well as providing essential training and

support to frontline staff.

To make a donation, go to nzforcurekidsfiji.raisely.com/donate