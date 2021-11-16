Creativity and poetry flowing from locals into the Rotorua community

Exile on Tombleson Road with words by Brian Potiki and images by Riley Claxton. Photo / Supplied

Creativity and poetry that have been flowing from the minds of residents will soon be shared with the rest of the community, as Poetry In Windows and a book launch approach.

This year's Poetry In Windows, an event held as part of Poetry Bomb, will begin next week, with poems by local writers being featured in the windows of inner-city businesses.

Poetry Bomb co-organiser Jill Walker says the postponement of Poetry Bomb in August due to Covid has created the opportunity for redesigning how Poetry In Windows can run.

Usually, Poetry In Windows is held over 10 days, but it has now been decided to have it going for 10 weeks.

"It's exciting too, because this year we've got 40 new poets."

The list of businesses is still being confirmed, but there are up to 24 local businesses, including those who have hosted before and some first-timers, she says.

"I think it's [Poetry In Windows] a big deal because it gives people a chance to share their poetry with others and puts poems in unexpected places."

She says this initiative makes poetry accessible, and that people who normally wouldn't go to poetry events or read poetry books come across works in the store windows.

"The whole concept is bringing the power, joy, thinking and feeling that you can have from seeing poetry out into a wider audience."

She says they had received support from the Civic Arts Trust for Poetry Bomb, and that the trust is also excited the event can still take place, extending into summer.

And as local poets get ready to share their creativity from the windows, two local creatives are celebrating the release of a collaborative book on Sunday.

Exile on Tombleson Road is a pocket-size book of poetry with words by Brian Potiki and images by Riley Claxton.

The book's launch is being held at McLeods Booksellers at 2pm, with level 2 restrictions. McLeods Booksellers is a business that has a long association with the arts and local culture.

The idea for the book was conceived on New Year's Eve last year, when Riley suggested combining pictures he would take of Brian's house and environment in Lake Rotoehu with some of Brian's bohemian poetry.

This project has been supported with Creative Communities Rotorua funding.

For more information and to order a book go to www.rileyclaxton.com.blurrylinesbooks