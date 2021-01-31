Crash on Lake Rd Rotorua after medical event

Multiple cars were damaged in the crash which was a result of a medical event.

One person is in a moderate to serious condition after suffering a medical event and crashing into multiple parked cars.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 4.55pm when the driver had a medical event as they were driving up to the Lake Rd traffic lights in Rotorua.

"She has collided with another car at that point, crossed a traffic island and ended up in a car park at Kuirau Park, where she has collided with three or four parked cars.

"Nobody was injured fortunately and the driver is reported to be in a moderate/serious condition due to her medical event."