The crash involved a bus and car. Video / Ben Fraser

A part of Clayton Rd is closed after a crash involving a bus and a car this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash about 7.50am.

The crash involved a bus and car. Photo / Ben Fraser

A reporter at the scene said the crash happened outside the Mobil and there was damage to both the car and bus.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit went to the scene and they treated one person for minor injuries.