Jonty Taylor from Waikato with his sons Cohen Taylor, 14, and Ryder Taylor, nine. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Fun. Family. Freedom.

These three words summed up what mountain biking meant to the spectators, athletes and amateurs who attended the ninth Crankworx in Rotorua.

As the event came to an end yesterday evening, Crankworx organiser Ariki Tibble said the week had capped off “quite a summer” for mountain biking events in Rotorua.

“It’s been a lot for the team.

“I’ve been really impressed with the calibre of the people behind the scenes who are just totally on board with this event and really stoked about it.”

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble on the last day of the 2022 event. Photo / Laura Smith

Tibble said the local support for the event has been “fantastic as always”.

“The local support is always good, whether you’re looking at the volunteer workforce or the people who turn up for the locals’ days.”

Tibble said Crankworx was an event that delivered for the community by generating income for suppliers and local businesses.

“[It’s an] opportunity for the community to come together and be unified for a common purpose.”

Tibble said as Crankworx Rotorua 2023 ended, he felt “well-poised for the future”.

“This is the end of our Covid-19 phase. We’re looking forward to 2024 and beyond.”

Some families attending Crankworx said they would be coming back next year.

Jonty Taylor drove an hour and a half from the Waikato with his sons Cohen, 14, and Ryder, nine.

Taylor said mountain biking was a family sport, and that was why Crankworx was an event for the whole family.

“It’s important to have events like this to promote kids getting off their screens and out there in nature,” Taylor said.

“The boys learn to look after each other on the track too, which is good.”

Cohen Taylor said he’s been riding a bike since before he could walk.

“The best parts of Crankworx are watching the speed style and riding the pump track race.”

He said riding his bike downhill was both fun and an adrenaline rush.

Ryder Taylor said he loved the big jumps.

“I feel like I’m floating. I feel free.”

Cat Tilsley (back left) and her friend Jen Millar brought their kids from Raglan to Crankworx. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Cat Tilsley and her friend Jen Millar said they came from Raglan because Crankworx had a lot to offer their kids.

“There are lots of kids’ events and they get to see world-class athletes, the best bikers in the world,” Millar said.

“It’s great to have an event that exposes our kids to that world right on our doorstep.”

Tilsley said the atmosphere of the event was great for families, and the mountain biking community as a whole was “super supportive”.

“Being in the races gives kids a big confidence boost, and they learn to see the value in working hard and making their goals happen.”

Leona Hudson was at Crankworx with her grandsons Marko Hazelwood, 13, and Mateo, 11.

“My favourite part was meeting all the riders and getting free stuff,” Hazelwood said.

“I’ve been mountain biking for six or seven years. It’s cool. I feel really flowy when I hit the big jumps, and I learn how to be tough even when I crash.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Crankworx Rotorua was a unique blend of riding, culture and “lots of good vibes”.

“My family and I love watching the world’s best riders compete in our own backyard,” Tapsell told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“It’s great that the rest of the world also gets to see how beautiful our home is, as Crankworx is broadcast to a number of different countries.”

Tapsell said Crankworx was “so valuable” for Rotorua.

“Since it began in 2015, we’ve repeatedly been acknowledged as one of the world’s best mountain biking destinations.”

Tapsell said the Rotorua Lakes Council was proud to support Crankworx as a 49 per cent shareholder and to continue promoting Rotorua as a world-class destination.

According to Rotorua NZ data, mountain biking contributes $139.8 million to our local economy and supports anywhere from 800 - 1000 jobs.

Crankworx Rotorua Winners:

Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships

Men: First - Edgar Briole; second - Kaos Seagrave; third - Kade Edwards

Women: First - Vinny Armstrong; second - Georgia Astle; third - Kirsten Van Horne

Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill

Men: First - Mick Hannah; second - Bas Van Steenbergen; third - Samuel Blenkinsop

Women: First - Caroline Buchanan; second - Louise Ferguson; third - Jenna Hastings

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Men: First - Tuhoto-Ariki Pene; second - Niels Bensink; third - Jayce Cunning

Women: First - Caroline Buchanan; second - Kialani Hines; third - Jessie Smith

Speed & Style Rotorua

Men: First - Mike Ross; second - Kade Edwards; third - Tomas Lemoine

Women: First - Robin Goomes; second - Caroline Buchanan; third - Martha Gill

Dual Slalom Rotorua

Men: First - Jackson Frew; second - Tuhoto-Ariki Pene; third - Bas Van Steenbergen

Women: First - Harriet Burbidge-Smith; second - Martha Gill; third - Jenna Hastings