Crankworx 2021: World's biggest mountain bike festival returns to Rotorua

Crankworx, the world's biggest mountain biking festival, is returning to Rotorua on November 1-7.

The multi-discipline festival brings together the best of mountain biking with pro, amateur, and CWNEXT racing, Kidsworx competitions.

In March last year, the event recorded 47,000 through the gate and global livestream views of the signature events reached more than 1.1 million.

This year the livestream audience is expected to increase, with international spectators unable to enter the country due to travel restrictions. Fans from around the world will be able to tune in to live coverage on Red Bull TV.

Crankworx Rotorua has seen 19 months of planning and a six-month delay from its original date.

"We've been working with the New Zealand Government since October 2020 on how to bring in the minimum number of international personnel to achieve the scale of event that delivers long-term benefits for New Zealand," Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble said.

Athletes get big air in the Speed and Style at Crankworx. Photo / Kike Abelleira

"A great outcome from this is that we have had to lean on NZ personnel more than ever, which is leading to upskilling of our local suppliers. This sets up our industry really well for the future."

Because Crankworx is included on a list of government-approved events, only those critical to the event, including competing athletes, have been able to secure spots in managed isolation, and the Crankworx organising team has managed to use less than what was allocated, returning valuable rooms to the MIQ supply.

"As one of the last remaining annually recurring events on the New Zealand Major Events portfolio, Crankworx Rotorua is one of the very few chances we have to showcase New Zealand to a global audience in this unique way," Tibble said.

As of this year, Rotorua has also become the final stop on the Crankworx World Tour, adding an extra layer of excitement.

This will see the crowning of King and Queen of Crankworx and the Slopestyle World Champion – a huge deal for the global mountain biking community.

"While the Northern Hemisphere is wrapping competition season and gearing up for winter in late October and early November, New Zealand is in the thick of spring," Tibble said.

"The dirt is prime, the energy is high, and the appetite to get out and celebrate is on another level. To be able to bring all this together and share it with our international mountain bike family will be something special.

"While this year we can't invite the world to celebrate with us in person to protect the health of New Zealanders, we are beyond thrilled to be able to host some of the world's top athletes."

Vaea Verbeeck, the last woman to wear the Queen of Crankworx crown in 2019, said she was "frothing to return to New Zealand.

"After being there in March 2020 last, the world turned into a much different place to navigate and Crankworx Rotorua was the last time we lived as per usual," she said.

"I know it will still be different going back this time, but part of me feels like I'm going back to my happy place."

Bas van Steenbergen, who was in the lead for the King of Crankworx title coming out of the New Zealand festival in 2020, said he was looking forward to the event.

"I'm super-excited to head back to Rotorua, I always love being there and it somewhat feels like a home away from home for us," he said.

"I'm definitely feeling pretty confident having done well here in the past, so hopefully I can close out the King of Crankworx chase strong."

Other athletes on deck to wrap their competition season in New Zealand include:

On the hunt for the King and Queen crowns

• Tim Bringer (FRA)

• Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

• Ed Masters (NZL)

• Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

• Keegan Wright (NZL)

• Georgia Astle (CAN)

&bull Casey Brown (CAN)

• Danielle Beecroft (AUS)

• Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

• Robin Goomes (NZL)

• Kialani Hines (USA)

• Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Slopestyle's Elite

• Emil Johansson (SWE)

• Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)

• Erik Fedko (GER)

• Tim Bringer (FRA)

• Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

• Torquato Testa (ITA)

• Paul Couderc (FRA)

• Lucas Huppert (SUI)

• Jakub Vencl (CZE)

• Max Fredriksson (SWE)

• Lukas Knopf (GER)

• Tom Isted (GBR)

• Marcel Hunt (GBR)

• Griffin Paulson (CAN)

• Bernd Winkler (AUT) (ALT1)

• Lukas Schäfer (GER) (ALT2)

Top riders, keen to disrupt

• Tuhoto Ariki-Pene (NZL)

• George Brannigan (NZL)

• Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

• Martha Gill (GBR)

• Mikey Haderer (USA)

• Brett Rheeder (CAN) (racing DH only!)

• Katy Winton (GBR)

Registration for all Pro, Amateur and CWNEXT events at Crankworx Rotorua is now open, running until 11.59pm on October 27. The full festival schedule is available at: www.crankworx.com/rotorua/schedule/