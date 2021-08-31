Covid coronavirus Delta outbreak: Rotorua back at Alert Level 3

Rotorua is back at Alert Level 3. Video / Ben Fraser

KEY POINTS:

• NZ, apart from Auckland and Northland, has moved into Alert Level 3

• Partial re-opening of stores and restaurants for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through.

• You can do low-risk recreation activities in your local area.

• Level 3 settings will be reviewed by the Cabinet on September 6.

Rotorua residents are rejoicing after moving into Alert Level 3 overnight.

About dozen cars were lined up at the Fenton St McDonalds from about 5.30am waiting for the drive-through to open at 6am.

People waiting at McDonald's Fenton St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

While still confined to household bubbles, people can enjoy more freedom today and for many that means supporting local businesses which can now offer contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through.

The first woman in line at the Fenton St McDonalds drive-through, who asked to remain anonymous, said her three boys had been hanging out for some nuggets since lockdown began.

"We were most definitely waiting for Level 3," she said.

"My boys have been waiting for McDonalds, my oldest is 13 and my baby is 5. They're stoked, the chicken nuggets have arrived."

She said when staff started taking orders this morning the line of cars waiting extended onto the road.

People waiting at McDonald's Fenton St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

"The rest of the day will be the same old routine - school work, work - the McDonalds was the highlight of the day."

Maraea Woods said she was watching the news this morning and when she saw McDonalds was open again decided to surprise her moko with breakfast.

"I got in at a good time, I'm buzzing over that," she said.

"I have two beautiful girls here, one is 11 and the other is 4. I had to wake my big girl and she thought she was dreaming, the little one just went 'woohoo!'."

Maraea Woods went to Fenton St McDonalds to surprise her moko with breakfast. Photo / Andrew Warner

Woods said she has worked right through lockdown so other than starting today with McDonalds, life would not change much in Level 3.

"It's a beautiful morning, I've got a skip to my step today."

Another Rotorua resident in line at Fenton St McDonalds was Chanel Smith who said she had been hanging out for a hot chocolate. She said it was not something she had regularly but she had been craving one during lockdown so stopped to get one on her way home from work.

"It was everything I dreamed of and more, they even gave us extra marshmallows. I got my son one too and he enjoyed it. It wasn't too busy when I was there."

Chanel Smith picks up some hot chocolates. Photo / Andrew Warner

Small businesses that watched their incomes drop to nothing overnight due to a snap lockdown are eager to reopen at alert level 3. Among them is a business owner who quit his job to work on the business full-time weeks before the lockdown began.

The building industry will be back on the tools under level 3 restrictions starting today but it is still a hard road ahead for the embattled industry.

Meanwhile, Domino's NZ general manager Cameron Toomey said the pizza-delivery company was "definitely expecting a busy day ahead" - both for deliveries and people coming into stores in level-3 areas.

"We have zero-contact delivery available, and we do have direct contact pickup available as well," he told Newstalk ZB's Kate Hawkesby.

"But we'll be making sure that we've got some procedures set up at the stores to ensure everybody can safely distance as well. We've been here before - we've taken a lot of learnings from last year and, and the various other movements in levels before, and from around the world as well. We just make sure we've got the right amount of people rostered on and we've got our procedures in place that allow us to meet the demand."

And KFC is appealing to customers to be patient when the stampede starts for takeaways, Newstalk ZB reports.

Contactless and drive-thru sales are operating again at most KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Junior and Taco Bell stores south of Auckland under level three.

A Restaurant Brands spokeswoman says customers are being asked to treat staff kindly while they wait for their orders. She says staff have stepped up cleaning and sanitising and will be wearing masks and gloves at all times.

KFC's menu's being reduced so social distancing rules can be maintained in kitchens.

Alert level 3 - rules around gatherings and face masks

The last time New Zealand was in alert level 3 was more than a year ago. With the loosening of restrictions looming, do you know what the shift will mean?

From 11.59pm on Tuesday everywhere apart from Auckland and Northland will move to alert level 3.

The changes will not be drastic but the biggest ones revolve around the partial re-opening of stores and restaurants for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through.

What else will alert level 3 change? Here are the rules:

Face coverings

You legally must wear a face covering:

• On public transport and at departure points, for example at airports, train stations and bus stops.

• On domestic flights.

• In taxi or ride-share vehicles — drivers and passengers.

• When visiting healthcare facilities.

• If you are a delivery driver to residential addresses.

• Inside any alert level 3 businesses and services that are open and involve customer contact, for example supermarkets, pharmacies and takeaways.

• At court and tribunals, Government agencies and social service providers with customer service counters.

You're strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when you are outside your home and in a place where it is hard to keep your distance from other people.

Travel and personal movement

You legally must stay within your household bubble whenever you are not at work or school. You can expand this to:

• Connect with close family and whānau.

• Bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.



The Government advises you should only include people in your bubble where it will keep you and them safe and healthy. If anyone within your bubble feels unwell, they must immediately self-isolate from everyone else within the bubble.

You can travel locally but regional travel restricted

You can travel within your local area, for example going to work or school, shopping, or getting exercise.

Your local area means the area near your home that you regularly visit for essential services. What is considered local will differ depending on where you live. City dwellers may have a supermarket or dairy close by. If you live rurally, you may need to take a drive to reach these.

If there is an alert level 3 boundary, the Government will publish information on the Covid-19 website about which travel is permitted.

Exercise, sport and recreation

The Government is warning alert level 3 is not the time to take up new activities. You can do low-risk recreation activities in your local area.

Go to your local park or beach, not your favourite one. You cannot stay overnight at your bach or holiday home.

If you are experienced you can do more activities under level 3. These include:

• Surfing — if you are an experienced surfer, you can go to your local break.

• Tramping — day walks on easy trails are allowed. Remember to keep your distance from other people. DOC huts and campsites are closed.

• Mountain biking — allowed on easy trails if you are experienced and know the trail.

• Swimming — in safe local spots.

• Horse riding — if you are an experienced rider and it is low risk. Stay as close to home as you can.

Stay within 200 metres from shore if you are kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing or paddle boarding.

Physical distancing

Keep your distance when outside your home:

• Two metres in public and retail stores, like supermarkets

• One metre in controlled environments, like workplaces and schools.

Public transport can continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements.

Gatherings and events

Gatherings of up to 10 people can go ahead, but only for:

• Wedding and civil union ceremonies.

• Funerals and tangihanga.

Physical distancing and public health measures legally must be maintained.

Takeaways and shopping

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive through. You cannot go in to dine.

Food delivery services, such as Delivereasy and Uber Eats, can also operate.

McDonald's has said it will revert to Drive-Thru and McDelivery only and any restaurant located in a mall will be closed in line with level 3 mall closures.

Stores such as Mitre 10, The Warehouse and Bunnings will remain closed but many can still offer contactless click and collect or delivery.

Public venues

Public venues legally must close at alert level 3.

This includes libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.

Workplaces and businesses

If your business requires close physical contact it cannot operate and it is recommended staff work from home if they can.

Businesses need to display a QR code and have an alternative contact tracing system. Customers cannot come on to the premises — unless it is a supermarket, dairy, butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

The business must be contactless. Customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up must also be contactless.

Staff must remain a minimum of 1 metre apart at all times where practical. Other measures, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) including face coverings, are recommended to be used where appropriate.

Education

Children and young people should learn from home at alert level 3.

Any child who does not have supervision at home from an appropriate person can attend their service or school.