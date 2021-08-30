Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: apology after Pasifika person in Rotorua asked for ID at vaccine appointment

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklikan announces another all-time record for Covid-19 cases in the state. Video / Sky News Australia

Lakes District Health Board has apologised for asking a Pasifika person for identification at a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

It comes after the Bay of Plenty DHB apologised for a similar mistake where people were asked to present their passports.

Asked if the situation also took place in Rotorua - as Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall earlier told TVNZ - Lakes DHB said one person had been asked for identification at an appointment.

Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson said he was disturbed to hear the incident had taken place last week at the Rotorua vaccination centre.

"Showing any identification is definitely not part of the process," he said.

Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The vaccination is free and available to everyone currently in New Zealand so, apart from age eligibility, there is no need to check anyone's entitlement for being in New Zealand."

The DHB was working to establish how the incident happened.

Wilson said, on occasion, it was difficult to find patients in the national health system.

"It's not always easy and occasionally we do use a driver's licence that most people would already have on them to help with entering the right person into the programme."

The incident appeared to be isolated.

Last week, 204 people were vaccinated at the Pasifika vaccination event in Rotorua, Wilson said.

Similar vaccination events had also taken place in Taupō and a second dose event was planned for Pasifika people in Rotorua in five weeks' time.

Meanwhile, Bay of Plenty DHB chief executive Pete Chandler said he had apologised profusely for its mistake.

Last week, the DHB asked for passports to check if Pasifika people were seasonal workers.

Chandler told the Bay of Plenty Times he had apologised in writing and on the phone today.

"I've been in conversation with members of the Pasifika community throughout the day, conveying that same message, and had a meeting with Pasifika community provider leaders this afternoon."

Rotorua in lockdown last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

DHB staff had been "strongly reminded" that no forms of identification were required aside from name and date of birth, he said.

"While the issue remains a painful one, I have had some positive dialogue with those community leaders including discussions around how we can work together to advance the health and wellbeing needs of our Pasifika people, including and beyond, the Covid-19 programme.

"We acknowledge, with regret, that this incident has affected trust and confidence in us among our Pasifika community. We are sorry."