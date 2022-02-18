A teacher at Rotorua Boys' High School has tested positive for Covid-19.
A letter sent out to parents and caregivers by school principal Chris Grinter is advising a school staff member returned a positive test on Thursday.
The staff member was at school Tuesday but had not attended any other days this week, the letter said.
Grinter told the Rotorua Daily Post school remained open but "students will remain at home and access lessons online" on Monday and Tuesday.
All students and whānau were advised to watch for symptoms and get tested immediately if they developed.