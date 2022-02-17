Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bryce Heard: Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive on Covid 19's bite

4 minutes to read
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post
By Bryce Heard

OPINION

As we begin our third year of threatened pandemic, many of us are thinking that the worst economic impacts are over, and we are on the recovery trail. From an economic standpoint, this is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.