Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Jo Raphael: I'm avoiding Covid like the plague

3 minutes to read
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: How to do a RAT (rapid antigen test). Video / Gary Payinda

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: How to do a RAT (rapid antigen test). Video / Gary Payinda

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

I shouldn't be saying this out loud, let alone tempt fate in a written column, but, so far, touch wood, I have managed to avoid Covid.

People I know have it, have had it,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.