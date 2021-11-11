We cannot compare our situation to that of Anne Frank's, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Those complaining about the vaccine mandate and comparing our current situation to Nazi Germany can sit down, please.

These complainers are very loud about seeming hard done by – but they are not at all, in my view.

Let's compare notes, shall we?

Victims of the Nazi regime were hunted down and exterminated because of their ethnicity.

We were asked to stay at home.

We are also being asked to protect ourselves and others against a deadly virus by getting vaccinated.

No one is being hauled off to concentration camps to live out the rest of their lives in squalor.

Just like having to show ID if they want to buy alcohol, young people will be asked to show their vaccine certificates if they want to enter their favourite summer music festival, but they won't be forced to hide out in attics, living in fear and facing separation from their families.

Yes, lockdowns are horrible.

But men, women and children being gassed to death is horrific.

So this argument, in my view, is invalid and these people need to get some perspective.

Professionals from industries including health and education are willing to risk their livelihoods and those of their families just so they can protest being told to do something that may potentially save them.

These people are throwing away their careers because they don't like the fact our government is being tough on this issue.

It's madness.

It's estimated 6 million jews and millions of others were murdered by the Nazis, and according to the World Health Organisation, Covid-19 has killed 5 million.

This number continues to climb daily.

The answer is a no-brainer.

NZME reported last week that data modelling from the Lakes District Health Board shows about 100 people will die and there will be 14,000 Covid-19 cases in this area next year if an 80 per cent vaccination rate is achieved.

The most recent vaccination data shows 83 per cent of those over 12 in the region have had their first dose of the vaccine. Seventy-one per cent have received both.

In the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area modelling shows an estimated 230 people would die and there would be almost 31,000 Covid-19 cases at an 80 per cent vaccination rate.

Recent data shows as of November 10, 85 per cent of the DHB's eligible population had received one dose, and 73 per cent had received both.

I'm heartened by these numbers, but we need to keep going.

Auckland was told it wouldn't be allowed to enter the new traffic light system, which will essentially allow more freedom, until the population has a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

So it's no surprise to me the city's three health boards - Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau - are all sitting at a more-than-90 per cent rate for first jabs.

People want out – this is their path and the majority are doing the right thing, it's just unfortunate the whingers in our midst are making it difficult for everyone else.

However, in the words of Anne Frank: "I still believe, that in spite of everything, people are really good at heart."

Note: An earlier version of this editorial incorrectly stated six million people were murdered by the Nazis.