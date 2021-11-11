Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Jo Raphael: Stop comparing NZ to Nazi Germany

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
We cannot compare our situation to that of Anne Frank's, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

We cannot compare our situation to that of Anne Frank's, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Those complaining about the vaccine mandate and comparing our current situation to Nazi Germany can sit down, please.

These complainers are very loud about seeming hard done by – but they are not at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.