Residents of a Rotorua hotel used for emergency housing are being advised to get tested after two tested positive for Covid-19.
The two people were living at the Grand Treasure Hotel on Pukuatua St.
Thisevening, Toi Te Ora Public Health chief medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack confirmed the residents tested positive and were transferred to alternative accommodation.
"As with any Covid-19 case, all close contacts are being advised to be tested and to self-isolate," Shoemack said.
"Toi Te Ora advises the general public to get vaccinated and to follow the usual health advice; wear a face mask in public, scan everywhere you go, regularly wash your hands, maintain physical distancing, and get tested and then stay home if you develop Covid-19 symptoms."
A van understood to be used for testing was seen parked outside the hotel's front entrance today.
The Grand Treasure Hotel manager and Lakes District Health Board directed inquiries to Toi Te Ora.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health this afternoon said there were 28 new community cases across the country.