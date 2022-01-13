The Grand Treasure Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Residents of a Rotorua hotel used for emergency housing are being advised to get tested after two tested positive for Covid-19.

The two people were living at the Grand Treasure Hotel on Pukuatua St.

This evening, Toi Te Ora Public Health chief medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack confirmed the residents tested positive and were transferred to alternative accommodation.

"As with any Covid-19 case, all close contacts are being advised to be tested and to self-isolate," Shoemack said.

"Toi Te Ora advises the general public to get vaccinated and to follow the usual health advice; wear a face mask in public, scan everywhere you go, regularly wash your hands, maintain physical distancing, and get tested and then stay home if you develop Covid-19 symptoms."

A van understood to be used for testing was seen parked outside the hotel's front entrance today.

The Grand Treasure Hotel manager and Lakes District Health Board directed inquiries to Toi Te Ora.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health this afternoon said there were 28 new community cases across the country.

The two in Rotorua were linked to previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

The Ministry of Health said there were 34 people in hospital and two in ICU.

They were also 13 cases at the border.

The Grand Treasure Hotel received the most funding of any Rotorua motel to house Ministry of Social Development clients in the two years to July.

It housed 267 clients and was paid $3.44 million via 2175 emergency housing special needs grants.