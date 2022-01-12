Omaio township in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A person has been found dead after being swept out to sea while crossing a river in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were notified that a person may be in difficulty in the sea near State Highway 35 Omaio around 8.30pm Wednesday.



The person had reportedly been fishing near the river mouth and was swept out to sea while attempting to cross the river.





An extensive search was undertaken and the person was found dead overnight.



Police thanked all those who helped in the search, including residents from the local community.



Police will make inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.