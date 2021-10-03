Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Focus on tourism and hospitality staff getting vaccinated

Te Arawa drive-through clinic protects Rotorua's tourism and hospitality kaimahi with a special vaccine day today. Photo / Supplied

‌

Tourism and hospitality employees are having a special vaccination day at the Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic today.

With the school holidays usually being a busy time for tourism in Rotorua, it is hoped an increase in vaccination rates will help protect the local community and support the city's economic recovery.

Te Arawa Covid-19 Hub spokesperson, Monty Morrison said there was a large number of Te Arawa whānau who were involved in the tourism and hospitality sector.

"When our borders increasingly open, they will be our new frontline so it's important we do everything possible to protect our people."

Rotorua Tourism Investment Partnership Inc and Velocity Valley's Debbie Guptill said businesses wanted to send an important message to manuhiri that Rotorua was a safe place to visit.

"This industry-led vaccination day is an opportunity to safeguard all our kaimahi (staff) in preparation for manuhiri (visitors) returning to our city these school holidays and beyond."

"It's particularly important for these industries who are customer-facing, and in a place where the people and spirit of manaakitanga define us as a region," she said.

"From an economic and tourism point of view, the more people we have vaccinated, the less likely we will need lockdowns, and we can focus on rebuilding our tourism economy – the backbone of our local community."

The drive-through clinic is open every Sunday and Monday from 12pm to 6pm and is located at the old Foodstuffs site in Clayton Rd.

There will be a free hāngi for every person who gets vaccinated. Bookings are not required - people can drive-in and register on arrival.

- Supplied content