The 90% Project: Lakes DHB celebrates 100,000th vaccination

Getting vaccinated was an easy decision for Charlotte Brady to make.

The Zorb sales and marketing manager saw the vaccine as a way to protect immuno-compromised members of her family.

"I got mine to protect my family. I've got a few family members who are more high risk," Brady told the Rotorua Daily Post.

When Brady walked into Rotorua's Covid-19 Immunisation Hub she was in for a big surprise.

This week the Lakes District Health Board celebrates reaching the 100,000th Covid-19 vaccination milestone. Brady was the happy recipient.

"Here I was, just going in to get my second jab," Brady said.

"Then as I was getting signed in someone tapped me on the shoulder and told me I was getting the 100,000th vaccination.

"I'm quite proud and happy."

The news took away Brady's nerves.

"A lot of people I know have already had their vaccines and told me it was fine but it's just the idea of needles [that made me nervous] really."

When Charlotte Brady booked her second vaccine dose she didn't expect to make history. Photo / Andrew Warner

Brady said the news put an unexpected spin on her day.

"I thought I was going to walk in, walk out and grab some food on the way home.

"Instead I got balloons and streamers and my vaccine as well."

Brady said she knew many were still unsure about the vaccine and each person has their reasons. Her advice? Book yourself in.

"You're protecting the people around you. It's a step towards a safe community for everyone."

Brady wanted to thank the Lakes District Health Board for the hard work they've put into the vaccine rollout.

"They're doing an incredible job."

Lakes District Health Board's Covid-19 vaccination programme began in February with Managed Isolation Facility workers and their household contacts.

The hub in Rotorua's Central Mall opened on March 16 and one opened in Taupō on May 28.

There had also been outreach clinics on marae, in drive-throughs and in aged residential care facilities, among others.

The 100,000 doses included first and second ones and represented almost 17,000 vials of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board recorded their 200,000th vaccination on September 15.

More than half of the Bay of Plenty's residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health published on September 7, 2021.

