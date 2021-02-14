Covid-19 coronavirus: Rotorua and Taupō testing stations to open every day

A queue of cars is building at the Covid-19 testing station at Rotorua's Kahukura Rugby Club this morning.

About 20 cars are lined up in the club's carpark on Pukuatua St as Auckland returns to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 following three new community Covid cases.

Rotorua's Jamie Adlam was at the station having a test as his girlfriend had returned from Auckland where she had visited one of the places of interest.

Adlam said he was feeling fine and had had a "couple of tests before".

Lakes District Health Board said the Covid-19 testing centres in Rotorua and Taupō would be open every day this week.

The centres, at Kahukura Rugby Sports Club on Pukuatua St in Rotorua and 79 Miro St in Taupō, are open today from 9.30am to 3pm and Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

The Covid 19 testing station at Kahukura Rugby Club this morning. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Lakes District Health Board said via its Facebook page if you were at a location of interest at the times stated by the Ministry of Health, you needed to get a test and remain isolated until you received your result.

If you have symptoms but have not been to a location of interest stay home and call Healthline for advice on 0800 358 5453.

Symptoms are one or more of the following

• A new or worsening cough

• Fever (at least 38˚C)

• Shortness of breath

• A sore throat

• Sneezing and runny nose

• Temporary loss of smell

• Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention