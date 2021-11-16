The Delta variant is a highly contagious Sars-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are two new cases in the Lakes District Health Board area today, both in Taupō.

It comes as the Ministry of Health has revealed two locations of interest in Rotorua and another in Taupō.

There are now eight Covid-19 cases in the Lakes DHB area.

One of these cases was the Taupō case first announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday but was only added to the numbers today.

The second case is a close contact of another case in Taupō. All of the Taupō cases are linked.

"We are encouraging anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region to get tested," the Ministry said.

"Yesterday, 1016 tests were carried out across the region and 1026 doses of vaccine administered, including 549 first doses and 465 second doses.

"Across the region, 79,896 of people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 69,539 have had two doses."

Countdown Fenton St in Rotorua has been named as a location of interest between 8am and 10.30am on November 13. Z Fenton St has also been named as a location of interest on the same day between 9.30am and 11am.

In Taupō, BP Tauhara Rd has been named as a location of interest for the time between 10am and 11.30am on November 14.

There were 222 new community Covid-19 cases announced today.

The two Wairarapa cases are in Masterton and includes one announced yesterday. The Masterton cases were identified through targeted testing after the Taupō case visited the area.

Across the country, 21,442 first and second vaccine doses were administered yesterday, made up of 7,764 first doses and 13,678 second doses.

To date, 90 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the Lakes DHB, 85 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Where to get tested

• Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua St, 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

• Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm.

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic opening hours

Mon: 12pm to 6pm

Tue/Wed/Thu: 3pm to 8pm

Fri/Sat: Closed

Sun: 10am to 4pm

33 Clayton Rd. No booking required.