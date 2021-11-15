Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Isolating 12 Rotorua police staff not easy on roster - union rep

Kelly Makiha
By
3 mins to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

A Rotorua police union representative says having 12 Rotorua staff removed from the roster on top of other staff being diverted to Covid-19 tasks is creating pressure.

However the police say they have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.