November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

The number of Covid tests taken in the Lakes District Health Board region more than quadrupled after the discovery of Covid in the area.

There were 615 tests taken on Sunday compared to 132 tests last Sunday.

Vaccination numbers also increased, with 1,095 jabs administered on Sunday and 697 the previous Sunday.

This comes as two positive Covid cases were announced on Sunday in Rotorua after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result. Four cases were announced in Taupō on Saturday.

Locations of interest in Rotorua were announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health.Anyone who was at the Rotorua Hospital main entrance waiting area and the Rotorua Hospital emergency department waiting room on November 13 between 5.25pm and 7.25pm should self-isolate and get a test immediately and five days after exposure.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the locations of interest were associated with the second Rotorua covid case that was announced on Sunday.

This person was a household contact of the case who sought non-Covid related care at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

"We are asking people who were at the Rotorua Hospital main entrance waiting area and the emergency department waiting room at the time to self-isolate, get tested immediately and get tested again on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest."

The local public health unit and DHB were investigating the number of people who might have been exposed, but people were urged to check the Ministry's website for locations of interest and follow the advice provided, the spokesperson said.

Cars queuing up to get tested at the Kahukura covid testing centre on Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The ministry previously said the person who visited the hospital was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases and managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols.

It said two healthcare workers involved were being tested and isolating.

Lakes DHB also said in a Facebook post there was no general visiting at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals due to Covid in the community.

The board's incident controller, Gary Lees, said there was "definitely" an increase in testing in Taupō and Rotorua.

"That was really good to see, particularly people with symptoms going to get a test."

The board was working towards opening up extra testing sites, Lees said.

He "highly" recommended those who were not yet vaccinated to do so - there were several drop-in places open during the week.

Pihanga Health practice manager Hilary MorrishAllen said the Tūrangi health provider opened for testing and vaccinations over the weekend due to the positive cases in Taupō. Eighty-nine tests were taken on Sunday and 51 on Saturday, she said.

"Most people had been at a location of interest or had symptoms."

The practice also administered 93 vaccines at the weekend.

Pita Pit Taupō owners Alan and Elaine Arnold. Photo / Supplied

Pita Pit Taupō owner Alan Arnold said the business was classified as a "casual-plus" contact, which meant someone went into the store but there was "very little chance of any transmission".

"It's a minor glitch - it's a hiccup, basically."

There were four staff members in-store at the time who had now been tested and were awaiting results, he said. They had to remain in self-isolation until they got a negative test result back from a second test, which would be taken on Wednesday, he said.

Arnold said the store closed on Sunday upon discovering it was a location of interest and was closed on Monday due to low staff numbers. It would re-open today "at a limited capacity".

The store was always deep-cleaned and sanitised when operating, and was sanitised after it closed on Sunday.

Te Arawa covid hub chairman Monty Morrison. Photo / NZME

Te Arawa Covid hub chairman Monty Morrison said the developments in Rotorua and Taupō over the weekend were a "big motivator" for people.

He said there was a "huge influx" of people wanting to get vaccinated at the Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic and the Kaingaroa outreach clinic.

"Combined with our Mokoia clinic on Saturday we protected a record number of 779 people.

"It's really encouraging to see this many whānau come through our doors, with the understanding that the vaccine is their best form of protection now that Covid is in our rohe."

Ministry of Health data showed 84 per cent of the Lakes DHB population had received one dose and 73 per cent were fully vaccinated as of November 14.

Where to get tested

• Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua St, 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm.

• Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

• Pihanga Health, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Turangi, 11am to 1pm.

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic opening hours:

Mon: 12pm to 6pm

Tue/Wed/Thu: 3pm to 8pm

Fri/Sat: Closed

Sun: 10am to 4pm

33 Clayton Rd. No booking required.