Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive Rotorua wastewater test expected

A positive Covid-19 wastewater test in Rotorua was expected to be from two infected people at the Sudima Hotel. Photo / File

Covid-19 has been detected in Rotorua's wastewater but officials say that was expected as there were two positive cases at a local MIQ hotel.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said during Sunday's 1pm briefing that Covid-19 had been detected in Rotorua's wastewater but this was expected as there was a known case at an MIQ hotel. It is not considered part of the latest outbreak.

A Ministry of Health spokesman confimed there were two positive cases in the Sudima Hotel.

The case was identified as part of surveillance testing on Friday and their partner tested positive on Saturday. They were transferred to a quarantine facility on Sunday, a response from the ministry said.

The case is a returnee from overseas and was identified during testing and were not part of the community outbreak.

As part of routine practice, they were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland. Rotorua does not have any quarantine facilities.

"There is no additional risk to Rotorua from this case," the response said.

The wastewater result came from the catchment area which was linked to the hotel and the sample was taken while the case was still in the facility. It was therefore an expected result.

"There should be no cause for concern following this result. Previously other wastewater results have been detected in locations with managed isolation facilities and these have not been unexpected.

The official said detections from these catchments should provide an additional level of reassurance that the extra measures in place to keep New Zealand communities safe from Covid-19 were working.

They said there would be additional wastewater testing underway in Rotorua this week.

Testing remains crucial, as this is often the best way to detect Covid-19 if it's in the community. There has been a lot of testing around the country and the only cases identified have been linked to the Auckland region, including the Wellington cases.

"Keeping up the testing means that cases can be identified quickly and if there are no cases we can have reassurance there are no undetected cases in the community."