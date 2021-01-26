Council concerned about swimmers near Whakatāne boat ramp

FILE

The public are reminded to avoid swimming near the Whakatāne boat ramp and wharf after reports of a recent near miss between a boat and a swimmer.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Whakatāne District Council were concerned about the reports with Bay of Plenty harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters saying it was important to make sure the Whakatāne river environment was as safe as possible for all users.

"Of course, jumping into and swimming in the Whakatāne River is a popular summer activity but it is simply not compatible with boats and water craft coming and going at the boat ramp," he said.

"Whakatāne District Council has invested in a designated bombing platform and a dedicated area that is cordoned off for swimming to encourage swimming away from the boat ramp area.

"There is also clear signage and at peak times we try to ensure someone is at the ramp letting people know the rules."

Safer swimming options for these areas will be further investigated this year with valued input from the community and hapū.

To find the best places to swim this summer including the latest water quality information please visit the LAWA 'Can I Swim Here' website.