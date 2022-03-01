Voyager 2021 media awards
Contact Energy considering closure of Wairākei Geothermal Power Station

6 minutes to read
Contact Energy general manager geothermal resources Mike Dunstall with Wairākei A & B Power Stations at left. Photo / Rachel Canning

Rachel Canning
By
Rachel Canning

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

The power station at Wairākei, the second oldest geothermal power station in the world, is set to close.

Contact Energy wants to invest in new power stations in the Wairākei Geothermal Field, move operations closer

