Councillor, mayor react to announcement

Kereopa told Local Democracy Reporting she believed charging families for travelling to work, school, the supermarket and home again was “not the answer”.

Kereopa said she supported lowering the number of single-occupancy vehicles to reduce transport emissions.

In her view, the Government needed to first invest in connecting towns, cities and communities with “comfortable, affordable and efficient” electric buses, trolleys and rail systems, as well as accommodating cycling options and walking.

Congestion charges in cities such as London and Milan worked because they had existing extensive urban transport services, she said.

“The on-demand, Uber-like ride-sharing bus service currently being trialled in Tauranga and the proposed reintroduction of interregional passenger rail services linking Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga are the only public transport initiatives I’m aware of being funded in the Bay of Plenty that actually positively support getting people out of cars.”

Rotorua councillor Lani Kereopa at a July meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

The $1.9 million trial of an on-demand bus service was launched in Tauranga South in March to enhance public transport flexibility and sustainability. The service has a fleet of minivans and users request pick-up and drop-off locations via an app.

“Improving transport network efficiency should not mean imposing fines on hard-working taxpayers to prioritise the use of our roads to support big business to move freight around the country,” Kereopa said.

She believed “the root of the problem” was a continued focus on what she viewed as unsustainable growth and demand “to meet obsolete measures of progress”.

In her view, four-day working weeks and universal basic incomes would be better ways to support citizens, get them off congested roads and reduce travel times.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the proposal was irrelevant to Rotorua in the “foreseeable future”.

She saw how it could benefit bigger cities suffering congestion and road capacity issues and needed to raise funds for transport solution investment.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell at a July meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

Tapsell agreed with the intention but said it was important it was not seen as a solution to underinvest in local transport networks.

Tapsell did not support introducing time-of-use charging to Rotorua as the city did not currently experience, or expect, severe traffic congestion issues.

“It’s not needed and will be an additional cost on our locals.

“I would be concerned if this applied without an evidence-based approach as it punishes commuters trying to drop off kids and get to work during peak times.”

With few alternative routes to get through town, people would have little choice but to accept new charges.

Tapsell said long-term congestion issues may develop on state highways through Ngongotahā and the east side of town, but she did not believe charging was a “sustainable solution”.

The council would continue advocating for further NZ Transport Agency investment in improving the highways.

In addition to residents, places like Rotorua also hosted up to three million visitors a year and needed “appropriate enabling infrastructure for economic growth”.

She said any charge introduced would need to consider the community’s income and needs - what suited Tauranga or Auckland may not be affordable for Rotorua locals.

Any additional cost imposition must meet an appropriate cost/benefit assessment.

How time-of-use charges work

Time-of-use schemes aim to improve traffic flows and shorten journey times by charging road users at certain times or locations, depending on how busy the roads are.

Local councils will propose schemes and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will design them in partnership with the councils.

The Government will also be able to propose a scheme through NZTA. A proposed scheme must be consulted with the public before being submitted to ministers for approval.

Brown said in a statement that time-of-use schemes would need to consider the impacts on motorists and businesses that used the roads within the charging areas, and the impacts on the wider network.

“Any money collected through time-of-use charging will also be required to be invested back into transport infrastructure that benefits Kiwis and businesses living and working in the region where the money was raised,” Brown said.

“Councils will not be able to spend this money on other priorities or pet projects.”

The Government expected to introduce a bill to Parliament before the end of the year.

Brown was approached for further comment.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.