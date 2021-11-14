Community figures encourage getting behind Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal

Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Fisher Wang. Photo / NZME

The annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal has been launched for 2021, and many community figures are passionate about getting behind the cause.

From now until December 18, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2022.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang said in supporting the Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank people were supporting families in our community who needed it the most.

"Although Christmas is a special time of the year, it can also be very financially and emotionally challenging.

"The pandemic has brought with it anxiety and tension, and the usual Christmas celebrations with family and friends will be tough for some as a result.

Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Fisher Wang. Photo / NZME

"However, even during these stressful times, one thing we will not lose as a community is our manaakitanga - our compassion to each other."

He said through every challenge we had faced, we came together to tackle it.

"We support our children, our elderly, and our families whenever they need a shoulder to lean on because that is who we are as a community. We are uniquely Rotorua.

"Which is why I am incredibly proud to support and grateful for the work that the Rotorua Daily Post, Salvation Army and our community are doing to support our local people in need during these tough times.

"Nutrition is extremely important, so I would encourage anyone who can to donate items such as long-life milk, pasta and grains, canned fruit/veg.

"I hope you, your family and friends all enjoy a very Merry Christmas."

Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Tania Tapsell. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell said Christmas was just around the corner, and that brought the excitement for an abundance of food and time with family.

"The sad reality is there will be many in our community who, perhaps for the first time, will be struggling to put food enough food on the table.

"The Rotorua Salvation Army do an amazing job supporting those at need throughout the year, but with the Christmas demand high they need us to be generous and give a little to ensure everyone gets the pleasure of a meal during Christmas celebrations."

She said this had been a hard year, with the uncertain impacts of Covid and lockdowns.

"Most of our local businesses and workers have felt the impacts of this one way or another.

"Christmas is a time to be grateful and generous - every donation of food can really make a difference to ensure another family can also feel joy during these holidays."

Tapsell said cookies were delicious festive treats for Christmas, so gifting a ready-to-make cookie baking pack could be a great idea to help another family make their own treats for the kids or Santa too.

"Please give to the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal. With a little help from you, your work colleagues and friends, we can help ensure everyone gets food to enjoy at Christmas."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said many families had done it hard over the last two years because of sharp increases in rents and food, and the ongoing disruption of Covid lockdowns.

"Many families have had to run up debt as they've earned less locked away in their home.

"Covid, combined with sharp increases in living costs, have seen many families left to struggle."

He said poverty in Rotorua had escalated, and we now heard much more about the working poor.

"The Salvation Army is making a real difference in people's lives."

McClay said the extra cost associated with the festive season made it hard - particularly for those who had seen their weekly bills increase.

"Christmas is a time to celebrate - the food appeal allows everyone to contribute and makes sure those less fortunate can also enjoy the festive season."

"If you can spare a few cans please help those who have struggled."

"As with other years, people can drop food to my office in Rotorua to be passed on to the Salvation Army."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / NZME

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey said Christmas was one of those times of the year where everybody deserved a bit of respite, and a whole lot of happiness.

"Those of us who can take that happiness for granted can help those a little less fortunate.

"The work that Kylie, Ralph and the entire team at Salvation Army undertake all year round is essential, and at this time of the year plays an even bigger role in the wellbeing of our city."

He said Christmas could be a struggle for some families because there were so many added pressures, with gifts, holidays and activities.

"And if essentials are being missed out on, this affects the wellbeing of all in the family.

"Help us at NZME to help the Salvation Army, to help our wider community. It's all about the giving. It is the Christmas spirit."

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron said the Salvation Army had a long history of providing support to all in need in the community.

"Last year they did a wonderful job when migrants and international students had lost their jobs during the first lockdown.

"The Rotorua Multicultural Council had organised an ethnically appropriate food parcel project for some members of our community, but the Salvation Army did so much more."

She said moving to a new country was expensive, and to spend your first Christmas homesick in a new country with financial troubles was hard -"Food parcels bring smiles to many faces".

Theron said Rotorua had excellent ethnic food shops.

"To buy and donate some of the non-perishable treats from the home countries of our new residents for inclusion in food parcels would bring them happy memories."

Kogi So during Miss Rotorua 2021. Photo / GWC Photography

Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So absolutely encouraged the community to get behind the appeal, as a lot of households were struggling to provide food for themselves or their families, especially for Christmas during the Covid pandemic.

"I helped Rotorua Multicultural in delivering food parcels to people who were in need during the Covid lockdown last year."

She said many people couldn't even afford one meal a day. There were some elderly people who lived alone without anyone looking after them, and some international students who were without transport or were jobless.

"I think Christmas can be such a tough time for people. They are not only struggling to put food on the table but there can even be added pressure on social isolation around this time of year."

She said, "It's always heart-warming to see how the local community comes together to support each other".

"Please donate food and other essential supplies directly to Salvation Army Foodbank today. We need your help, even just a little bit."