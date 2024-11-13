Advertisement
Christmas Appeal: Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank’s donation wishlist 2024

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Salvation Army community ministries food security and kai co-ordinator Tracey Ball. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gluten-free foods, corned beef and diapers are among items on the donation wishlist for the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank during this year’s Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

The six-week appeal, which last year raised a record $94,409.30 in food and cash donations, launched on Saturday.

As well as drop-off points at the Salvation Army and Rotorua Lakes Council offices, food donations can be made at can drives and fundraisers popping up around Rotorua – including The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM’s annual Fill the Bus event next month.

Rotorua Salvation Army kai co-ordinator Tracey Ball said the cost of living, including food prices, had “absolutely shot through the roof” and the problem was obvious when allocating donated funds to top up the foodbank’s choice-model supermarket.

The supermarket launched in May and replaced traditional pre-packaged food parcels, with whānau now able to choose their own items.

Ball said personal care items landed on the pricier end of the budget and were more difficult to supply for those in need, with donated funds harder to stretch, she said.

“We can’t buy some of that stuff because we just don’t have the the money to do that.

“We get donations from different funders, so, we want to make sure we steward what we receive well..”

Ball said her role was about choosing wisely.

“You could pick all the luxuries and sure, it’s great to give that, but we want to help everyone – in order to do that, you just have to pick wisely, so that you can make sure that whānau have the option to choose meat or vegetables.

“You know, just the basic kai,” Ball said.

Ball’s role involved co-ordinating donations of “rescue kai” collected from Woolworths, New World and Fresh Choice supermarkets close to the branch.

She said the generosity in Rotorua was “very special”.

“We have a very generous community that is always willing to give whatever they have.”

The Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas Appeal is back on. Pictured is Shieldy, the Salvation Army mascot. Photo / Andrew Warner
What to donate?

For people unsure what to donate this year, Ball said to consider items “that you would eat”.

“It’s okay to give from the back of the pantry because we all do that, that is what we do.

“I would just say if you would eat it, then it’s a good thing to give,” Ball said.

She said people with dietary specifications were also good to consider when donating this year.

Gluten-free food was in demand as well as basics, Ball said.

“We have a pensioner that comes every couple of weeks and he gives about six loaves of bread or so and he says, ‘I can’t give much but this is what I can give’,” she said.

“And that’s just one story of many who give fresh vegetables or fruit from their gardens, they’ll just come and bring it in.

“It’s just amazing.”

Diapers and personal items were expensive for the charity to purchase for those in need, so were also good to donate.

Cash donations were welcomed and used, Ball said.

She said the choice-model supermarket could not use homemade items, rusted cans, expired or open kai.

The foodbank is open for donations 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm five days a week.

Foodbank donation wishlist 2024

  • Cereals – Weet-Bix, cornflakes, rice bubbles
  • Muesli bars
  • Oil, 500ml
  • Spreads – jam, peanut butter, Marmite
  • Corned beef
  • Tinned fruit, 400g
  • Sugar, 500g bags (not large ones)
  • Rice Risotto boxes
  • Nappies – various sizes
  • Noodles
  • Laundry powder (boxes over bags)
  • Dishwashing detergent

What the foodbank doesn’t need this season:

  • Chickpeas
  • Lentils
  • Beans
  • Lemons
  • Rice (the foodbank has lots)
  • Rusted cans, expired or open food and homemade items can’t be given out.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.

