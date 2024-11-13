The supermarket launched in May and replaced traditional pre-packaged food parcels, with whānau now able to choose their own items.

Ball said personal care items landed on the pricier end of the budget and were more difficult to supply for those in need, with donated funds harder to stretch, she said.

“We can’t buy some of that stuff because we just don’t have the the money to do that.

“We get donations from different funders, so, we want to make sure we steward what we receive well..”

Ball said her role was about choosing wisely.

“You could pick all the luxuries and sure, it’s great to give that, but we want to help everyone – in order to do that, you just have to pick wisely, so that you can make sure that whānau have the option to choose meat or vegetables.

“You know, just the basic kai,” Ball said.

Ball’s role involved co-ordinating donations of “rescue kai” collected from Woolworths, New World and Fresh Choice supermarkets close to the branch.

She said the generosity in Rotorua was “very special”.

“We have a very generous community that is always willing to give whatever they have.”

The Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas Appeal is back on. Pictured is Shieldy, the Salvation Army mascot. Photo / Andrew Warner

What to donate?

For people unsure what to donate this year, Ball said to consider items “that you would eat”.

“It’s okay to give from the back of the pantry because we all do that, that is what we do.

“I would just say if you would eat it, then it’s a good thing to give,” Ball said.

She said people with dietary specifications were also good to consider when donating this year.

Gluten-free food was in demand as well as basics, Ball said.

“We have a pensioner that comes every couple of weeks and he gives about six loaves of bread or so and he says, ‘I can’t give much but this is what I can give’,” she said.

“And that’s just one story of many who give fresh vegetables or fruit from their gardens, they’ll just come and bring it in.

“It’s just amazing.”

Diapers and personal items were expensive for the charity to purchase for those in need, so were also good to donate.

Cash donations were welcomed and used, Ball said.

She said the choice-model supermarket could not use homemade items, rusted cans, expired or open kai.

The foodbank is open for donations 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm five days a week.

Foodbank donation wishlist 2024

Cereals – Weet-Bix, cornflakes, rice bubbles

Muesli bars

Oil, 500ml

Spreads – jam, peanut butter, Marmite

Corned beef

Tinned fruit, 400g

Sugar, 500g bags (not large ones)

Rice Risotto boxes

Nappies – various sizes

Noodles

Laundry powder (boxes over bags)

Dishwashing detergent

What the foodbank doesn’t need this season:

Chickpeas

Lentils

Beans

Lemons

Rice (the foodbank has lots)

Rusted cans, expired or open food and homemade items can’t be given out.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.