As well as drop-off points at the Salvation Army and Rotorua Lakes Council offices, food donations can be made at can drives and fundraisers popping up around Rotorua – including The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM’s annual Fill the Bus event next month.
Rotorua Salvation Army kai co-ordinator Tracey Ball said the cost of living, including food prices, had “absolutely shot through the roof” and the problem was obvious when allocating donated funds to top up the foodbank’s choice-model supermarket.
“You could pick all the luxuries and sure, it’s great to give that, but we want to help everyone – in order to do that, you just have to pick wisely, so that you can make sure that whānau have the option to choose meat or vegetables.
“You know, just the basic kai,” Ball said.
Ball’s role involved co-ordinating donations of “rescue kai” collected from Woolworths, New World and Fresh Choice supermarkets close to the branch.
She said the generosity in Rotorua was “very special”.
“We have a very generous community that is always willing to give whatever they have.”
What to donate?
For people unsure what to donate this year, Ball said to consider items “that youwould eat”.
“It’s okay to give from the back of the pantry because we all do that, that is what we do.
“I would just say if you would eat it, then it’s a good thing to give,” Ball said.
She said people with dietary specifications were also good to consider when donating this year.