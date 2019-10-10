Families creating stained glass window hanging arts and crafts at Rotorua Library during the October school holidays.

Families creating stained glass window hanging arts and crafts at Rotorua Library during the October school holidays.

With the weekend just around the corner, another October school holidays is nearly over.

The Rotorua Library has been holding an abundance of activities throughout the school holidays, from Lego Mystery Build and kids yoga, to arts and crafts and filming a movie trailer.

Tori Williams, Rotorua Library acting youth and early learning lead, says the library's school holiday programme has been great and busy, with a lot of returning families and people enjoying it.

She says a lot of the children have been engaged and even with lovely weather people have still been going along.

Activities have included arts and crafts, Mystery STEAM bag, Lego Mystery Build and yoga.

"The yoga was different and cool. We had an under-5s and an over-5s session, and the littlies were so cute and the older kids were really engaged too."

Tori says there were 35 children at both of the yoga sessions.

"We've had a lot of people in with their grandparents these holidays which is nice."

Zariah Lomas, 9, (left) and Mikyla Toc, 9, with their stained glass window crafts. Photo / Shauni James

Mikyla Toc, 9 and Zariah Lomas, 9 were both at the Rotorua Library to get crafty at the Stained Glass Window Hanging activity.

"It's a bit tricky when you cut it out but at the end, it will be really cool."

Zariah says she has also been to the library to take part in the Mystery STEAM bag challenge and the Lego challenges.

She says she likes going to the library in the holidays because you can read a lot of books and play on the park outside.

She also enjoys going round to her friend's' houses in the holidays.

Mikyla says she likes crafty activities because you can make whatever you want.

In the school holidays she also enjoys spending time with friends and family and going places, such as getting ice cream and the playground.

Rotorua children have been spoilt for choice with other activities to get involved in during the October school holidays too, such as The Arts Village's Holiday Arts Academy, the House of Horrors at Rotorua Youth Centre, a Lake Okataina School Holiday Fun Day, Animates activities and Kids Slime demonstrations at Warehouse Stationery.

Rotorua children share their favourite school holiday activities

Luci Edwards, 7

I like drawing and painting, and swimming and going to the movies.

Luci Edwards, 7

Loralie Packham, 7

Going out on the new boat and doing activities at the library.

Loralie Packham, 7

Emily Packham, 5

Going to the library, seeing my friends, and going to the snow.

Emily Packham, 5

Maioha Huata-Fatai, 7

Going to Wellington and seeing my cousins.

Maioha Huata-Fatai, 7

Maharatia Huata, 7

Making flowers at the Rotorua Library.

Maharatia Huata, 7