Taupō's Superloo toilet facilities are now free thanks to a new contactless policy. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Superloo toilet facilities are now free thanks to a new contactless policy. Photo / Supplied

Desperate visitors will no longer need to cross their legs and hope for the best if they get caught short at Taupo’s Superloo.

The toilets in the centre of town have been a source of frustration for visitors, who have previously needed to front up with cash or take their business elsewhere.

Covid-19 lockdowns had a part to play in the change of heart, with contactless payment methods required during Level Two.

Taupō District Council’s parks manager - town centres, Julie Gordon, said they opted to simply make the toilets free during that time and have now decided to make that permanent.

The charge was originally put in place to reflect “a desire for an increased level of service”, said the council’s parks operations manager, Andrew Moor.

Attendants are based on-site and the facilities are regularly cleaned. There are standard toilets, and Asian toilets with bidets.

The SuperLoo also includes showers, but people will still have to pay for those. The showers are $5 for five minutes, with a towel, shampoo and soap provided. Showers can only be paid for with a contactless KiwiCash card. Those who like to linger longer would need to top-up or endure a cold water climax to the end of their experience.

Gordon said they decided to keep the toilets free due to the cost of security required when money is on-site. The lockers are also free at present.

Moor said KiwiCash allows the service to be contactless, whereas operators would need to be on hand to take an Eftpos payment.

“It also provides us with possible future options such as lockers, electric bike chargers etc, all of which can be operated using the KiwiCash system. Neighbouring districts such as Ruapehu and Rotorua are using the system, keeping it easy and consistent for tourists travelling through the region.”

KiwiCash is a way of paying for access to services and campsites around New Zealand. People can purchase a KiwiCash digital key from the nearby Taupō Customer and Visitor Information Centre and use the KiwiCash app to load money onto it.

The Superloo will continue to have an attendant on-site “to assist customers with a great user experience”, Gordon said.

Moor said the charges ensured they could provide a facility that was guaranteed to be clean for town centre shoppers and people travelling through Taupō.

He said the type of users visiting the Superloo have changed in recent years.

There has been an increase in users from the neighbouring playground, and InterCity bus users.

“Prior to Covid, young travellers were regular users of the showers in particular. Now that the international borders have reopened, they are returning.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



