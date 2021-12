Police were called about 8.30am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-car crash south of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to State Highway 30 Horohoro about 8.30am to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree.

Fire and ambulance services were also called.

A St John spokeswoman said one person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.