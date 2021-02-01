Car on roof after crash near Whakatāne

FILE

A car is on its roof after a crash near Whakatāne.

A police media spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash, near the intersection of Awakeri Rd (SH2) and Melville Rd, was reported about 7.09am.

The single occupant is out of the vehicle and is reported to have moderate injuries, she said.

The car is off the road but there is debris remaining. Police advised motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the incident.

One patient with moderate injuries was treated on the scene.