There were a number of people in the car but "no significant injuries". Photo / File

Seven people have been injured after a crash off State Highway 5 near Taupō.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Waipunga near the Pohokura Rd intersection about 9.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said a helicopter had been called to the scene but had been stood down.

A St John spokeswoman said seven people had suffered moderate injuries and were all treated on the scene.

The road was not blocked.