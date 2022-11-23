Emergency services have responded. Photo / File

A car has crashed into a fence on Ford Rd.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash about 10.10am

A St John spokesman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

The crash happened near the intersection with Malfroy Rd.

Residents in the area have said on social media their power has been affected, however, Unison is not reporting any power outages in the area at this time.

More to come.



