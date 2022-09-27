Bay of Plenty Steamers player Emoni Narawa in action against Hawke's Bay on Saturday. Photo / Moran Images

The Bay of Plenty Steamers are eyeing the top of the table as they take on Northland at the Tauranga Domain this afternoon.

The Steamers claimed the title of "The Real Bay" as they defeated Hawke's Bay 20-14 last Saturday afternoon.

The victory put them second on the odds conference table and only two points shy of leaders Wellington.

Northland began their 2022 campaign with a hiss and a roar, but have since lost three consecutive matches that had them drop out of the evens conference top four.

The Steamers' playing squad has a handful of changes with the team playing three games in nine days.

Notable additions include the young flanker pairing of Mount Maunganui's Kohan Herbert and Greerton Marist's Veveni Lasaqa, while Tauranga Sports' Seamus Bardoul makes his debut in the midfield position and Sekuini Tanimo slots onto the left wing after being called in from the wider training group.

Pasilio Tosi and Nikora Broughton will come off the bench for their blazer games, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit will captain the side for the first time since playing for the province.

Gates open at 3pm and supporters are encouraged to get off work early or come straight after school.

Under 18s get into the game free. Student ID may be required at the gate.

All other tickets available to purchase online here.

Bay of Plenty Steamers team v Northland at Tauranga Domain, kick-off 4.05pm:

1. Haereiti Hetit

2. Anaru Rangi

3. Jeff Thwaites

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (C)

5. Zane Kapeli

6. Kohan Herbert

7. Veveni Lasaqa

8. Penitoa Finau

9. Luke Donaldson

10. Lucas Cashmore

11. Sekuini Tanimo

12. Seamus Bardoul**

13. Lalomilo Lalomilo

14. Taylor Haugh

15. Wharenui Hawera

16. Nic Souchon

17. Benet Kumeroa

18. Pasilio Tosi*

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Nikora Broughton*

21. Carlos Price

22. Nigel Ah Wong

23. Emoni Narawa

*Blazer Game (15th game)

**Steamers Debut



Unavailable due to Injury:

Melani Nanai

Kitiona Vai

Jamie Dobie

All Black 7s:

Roderick Solo

All Blacks:

Sam Cane

Game day details :

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Northland

Wednesday, September 28, 4.05pm

Tauranga Domain, Tauranga

Live on Sky Sport 1 (channel 051)