Rotorua Daily Post

Building consents hit $279m in Rotorua in a year, review of consent process welcomed

6 minutes to read
A move to review the building consent process has been well received - but how long will it take? Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

The value of building consents issued by the Rotorua Lakes Council has risen by $66 million in one year.

The news comes as the Minister for Housing and the Minister for Construction Megan Woods said

