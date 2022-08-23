The Thrupp family clockwise from back left Te Ra, 18, Leighton, Aterea, 16, Kamiria, 14, Te Haeata, 10, Anahera, 18 months, and Wirinia, 12. Photo / Zizi Sparks

Angela Thrupp's legacy lives on.

It lives on through her husband and their six children; not least her namesake, born eight weeks before her death at the age of 38.

And now, it lives on in a valuable, lifesaving tool that will help other local women fighting the same battle she did.

Angela's battle against breast cancer began in February 2018, with a stage 3 diagnosis followed by four months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and reconstruction, and radiation in Waikato.

She was in remission from early 2019, but mid-year they discovered the cancer had spread to a node. Further treatment would not stop its spread.

In October 2020 Angela became pregnant, and her namesake Anahera was born on January 28, 2021.

Just two days later, the family was told her cancer had spread even further. Angela died on March 29 - Anahera was eight weeks old.

Anahera means 'angel' and is the te reo version of Angela, Angela's husband Leighton Thrupp said.

"Yes, it was a tough pregnancy. Little did we know, there were other things happening, but it shows the mana wahine Ang was to carry and deliver a perfect baby.

"All that strength her mum had in her was given to our baby. We're blessed to see Mum live on, not only in Anahera but in all our tamariki."

Eighteen months later, the family, along with the Breast Cancer Trust Rotorua, has donated a machine to Te Whatu Ora - Lakes to help other women with breast cancer.

A Sozo Body Scan detects fluids in the body using electrical frequencies so changes can be monitored.

It can detect lymphoedema - a side effect of breast cancer - before symptoms arise.

Leighton Thrupp said after Angela died, a lot of people asked how they could help the family.

"I don't need anything, so I reached out to the Breast Cancer Trust Rotorua, and they were fundraising for this beautiful tool. I'd rather our koha go somewhere meaningful to help people going on a similar journey."

The whānau raised $17,000 through multiple fundraisers and donated to Hospice, the Cancer Society, and the Breast Cancer Foundation's national and local branches. The majority went toward the Sozo Machine, which costs $16,000.

The machine was officially handed over to Te Whatu Ora - Lakes last week.

At the blessing, Leighton Thrupp said the fundraising had given the whānau a purpose after Angela's death.

He said Angela's diagnosis was a "tough pill to swallow", but she never gave up.

"There wasn't a day she ever lost sight of wanting to live. She was the most positive person in the whole world. She always had a purpose in life to keep living it.

"That is a value she instilled in our tamariki as we carried on going into this fundraising."

At the official blessing, Te Whatu Ora - Lakes chief operating officer Alan Wilson said hospital staff described Angela as a "wahine toa", and the donation of the machine was "an amazing show of aroha" which ensured Angela's legacy lived on.

"It shows your strength and love as a whānau, that you are here today, along with the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust, gifting this Sozo machine that will help so many others."

He said people with breast cancer could now be scanned for the development and progression of lymphoedema.

"Lymphoedema is hard to assess and can be very disabling for some patients. Accurate assessment by Sozo can be lifesaving."

Clinical nurse and breast cancer specialist Amanda Keen, who was a part of Angela's journey, said Angela loved Leighton and their children "with all her heart".

"Angela had the ability to make you feel noticed and important ... Her enthusiasm for people and life was boundless.

"Her legacy of support through her family and the Breast Cancer Trust Rotorua will not be forgotten."

Keen said the Sozo machine would be used on all breast cancer patients within Te Whatu Ora - Lakes at the time of their diagnosis.

Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust chairwoman Gayle Rattigan acknowledged the Thrupps for the fundraising they had done.

"It's a huge personal contribution to something that's going to benefit so many people in Rotorua and Taupō. It's a real privilege to be able to front up and see something we've been able to contribute towards that will make such an impact on future lives."

Thrupp said they had sponsorship offers for fundraising "coming left, right and centre". The main sponsors were Fonterra, Crossfit Rotorua, Heli Resources, and Stoney Creek, as well as Mataatua and Te Arawa whānau.

Angela is survived by Leighton and their six children Te Ra, 18, Aterea, 16, Kamiria, 14, Wirinia, 12, Te Haeata, 10, and Anahera, 18 months, as well as wider whānau.

Lymphoedema and Sozo Machines explained

People who have had breast surgery and lymph nodes removed or damaged, may be at risk of lymphoedema - a progressive, chronic condition that develops in stages.

Lymphoedema develops when too much protein-rich fluid (lymph) accumulates in the tissues. When the lymphatic drainage system is damaged, usually due to surgery or radiation treatment, it can't move the fluid out of the tissues and return it to the bloodstream.

This causes swelling, which can become permanent if left untreated. It might also lead to skin infections and cellulitis.

A Sozo Body Scan can detect fluid changes quickly and in a pain-free manner using electrical frequencies passed through the body.

Source: Breast Cancer Foundation NZ