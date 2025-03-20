“The AGCA puts us in front of the right people in the bike industry – mentors, VCs [venture capital] and other similar start-ups – but the fact that the AGCA focuses on cycling start-ups means we’ll make the right connections,” Miller said.

“We have proven we can create a product that has never existed before and ship it to customers around the world, but they [AGCA] can probably see that we have a lot to learn when it comes to developing the market and scaling to our full potential.”

Miller said he was looking forward to meeting other founders and being inspired by them.

He established BrakeAce in Rotorua in 2019 as his PhD research project at Massey University. He designed sensors that measured riders’ braking and created an app that used this data to give actionable insights for going faster on downhills.

“A big part of what I have to do is to get people to think about braking for the first time,” Miller said.

His tech company had grown from a successful Kickstarter campaign into a performance tool that helped riders and teams identify where they lost speed, wasted energy and disrupted flow.

“We turn data into something the user can actually take action on,” he said.

“I was coaching top American enduro mountain biking racers at the time and this is the product I wish we had.

“We would have been able to get those racers to the tippy top of the world stage if we had BrakeAce.”

Miller said he was excited to showcase his product in Arkansas.

“We have already learned a ton about developing a product, but if we want to meet our ultimate goal of helping every rider at every level improve the way we ride, we need to get our tech in front of them.

“I hope to learn more about developing the business.”

