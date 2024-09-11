Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet in their first and perhaps only debate, a clash that could prove pivotal

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a vehicle on State Highway 1 near Atiamuri last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm after a report of a car on fire off the highway, a police spokesperson said this morning.

Once the fire was extinguished a body was found in the front seat.

Inquiries are now underway to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the person’s death, the spokesperson said.

This was expected to take some time and a scene examination would continue this morning.