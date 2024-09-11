Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Body found after car fire on State Highway 1 at Atiamuri

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet in their first and perhaps only debate, a clash that could prove pivotal

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a vehicle on State Highway 1 near Atiamuri last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm after a report of a car on fire off the highway, a police spokesperson said this morning.

Once the fire was extinguished a body was found in the front seat.

Inquiries are now underway to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the person’s death, the spokesperson said.

This was expected to take some time and a scene examination would continue this morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area from around 6pm, specifically the movements of a black Suzuki Swift.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they received “multiple calls” to a car fire on State Highway 1 in the rural settlement of Kinleith, near Tokoroa, about 6.55pm.

”Upon arrival the car was well involved in fire,” Fenz said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information can call 105 and reference file number 240911/9238.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post