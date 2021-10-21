Big Bike Film Night Feature Series brings 'The Old World' to Rotorua

Martin Söderström, 'The Old World'. Photo / Julian Mittelstaedt

Cycling enthusiasts with a craving for bicycle drama will be in for a treat with the Big Bike Film Night's upcoming event.

The Big Bike Film Night Feature Series will be hosting the New Zealand premiere screening of the inspiring mountain biking feature length documentary The Old World in Rotorua on November 1.

Curator/'film pedlar' Brett Cotter says, "Our Feature Series concentrates on satisfying cycling enthusiasts craving more bicycle drama with full length documentaries on a particular cycling genre".

Fifteen athletes, eight disciplines, seven countries and 100 per cent Europe - The Old World is the first dedicated European bike movie bridging the gap between mountain biking and BMX, but also between action sports movie and feature film.

Four years in the making, and nominated for three Sport Emmys, The Old World was produced using high filmmaking standards to bring to the screen a premium sports movie.

From the remote fjords in Norway to the Scottish Highlands, rough alpine mountains and metropoles like Paris were all visited by the team as they travelled for two years to capture the rich European riding landscape and its biking stars.

Brett says he is incredibly grateful that the team behind the film, the Tillman Brothers, allowed him the opportunity to showcase this "rad film to our bike film fans in a cinematic atmosphere, totally where this feature film deserves to be seen".

"It's like a 'who's who' of the European bike scene, featuring Chris Akrigg, Martin Söderström, Emil Johansson, Rachel Atherton, Diego Caverzasi, Matthias Dandois, Nico Vink and Nico Scholze to name some of the athletes."

The Old World portrays the various disciplines biking has to offer while telling the story of imagination and passion - something every rider, sports fan and dreamer can relate to.

The New Zealand Film Premiere will be in Rotorua on Monday, November 1, with screenings at 6pm and 8pm at the Harvest Centre Auditorium.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz

The details

• What: Big Bike Film Night Feature Series: The Old World

• When: Monday, November 1, 6pm and 8pm screenings

• Where: Harvest Centre Auditorium

• Tickets available at www.bigbikefilmnight.nz