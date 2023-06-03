Conrad Doyle of Bayleys Mount Maunganui won the Residential Salesperson of the Year. Photo / Matt Hunt

Conrad Doyle, of Bayleys Mount Maunganui, has been named Residential Salesperson of the Year in Success Realty Limited’s 2023 Annual Awards.

Success Realty Limited, operating the Bayleys franchises in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Taranaki, held its annual awards evening last weekend with a celebration of the top-performing individuals, teams, and offices.

Representatives from across the franchise regions, including salespeople, property managers, management, and support staff from 10 offices, filled the room at BayPark Arena. The evening was MC’d by New Zealand journalist and radio presenter Kerre Woodham.

The Commercial Salesperson of the Year was won by Brendon Bradley from Bayleys Tauranga. Bradley also received the Bayleys award for Greatest Number of Deals Settled. The Individual Commercial Salesperson of the Year award was presented to Myles Addington, also from Bayleys Tauranga.

The Rookie of the Year award was won by Steve Low from the Bayleys Country Bay of Plenty, recognising an excellent first year in real estate.

The Bayleys Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Phil and Robyn Mangos from the Bayleys Bay of Plenty Country team for their outstanding promotion of 574/575 Soldiers Rd in Lower Kaimai.

Matt Clutterbuck of Bay of Plenty Country received the Altogether Better Award. Wendy Boddington from Bayleys Country Bay of Plenty won Administrator of the Year.

Realty group chief executive officer Heath Young said the awards evening was always a highlight of the year.

“It was a great night hosting 250 of our people from right across our regions as they came together as one, to celebrate and recognise their performances and efforts. It was an opportunity to collectively reflect on the past year, have some fun and look ahead with confidence to the future.”

Success Realty Overall Top Salesperson of the Year was won by Karl Davis from the Waikato Country team. Team Karl Davis also won the inaugural Big on Community Award, a newly introduced category that highlights Bayleys key philosophy of giving back to the community. Davis also won the Bayleys Auction Cup, the Top VMI Generated Award, and Country Salesperson of the Year.

The Success Realty, Bayleys Top Office of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Hamilton Residential, reflecting an exceptional performance in their residential market.

Mike Fraser-Jones from Bayleys Waikato Country was awarded Individual Country Salesperson of the Year.

Greg and Lorraine Brunton from Bayleys Hawera were given the award for Individual Auction Growth, increasing their number of auctions from the previous year.

The award for Greatest Year-on-Year Individual Growth was given to Dave Kilbride from the Bayleys Waikato Country team.

The Property Excellence Award was given to Gert Maritz of the Commercial Property Management team.

The Commercial Property Management team was given the award for most referrals to Rothbury.

The inaugural PA of the Year Award was presented to Sheryl Walker of Bayleys Taranaki.

Long-standing Country and Waikato leader, Mark Dawe was announced the Bayleys Way Staff Recognition recipient, while Amanda Merrington of Bayleys Cambridge took out the Individual Salesperson category.

Survey reveals optimism in business community

RotoruaNZ, in partnership with the Rotorua Business Chamber has released the third Rotorua Business Pulse Report, providing the latest insights from Rotorua’s business leaders.

The Rotorua Business Pulse initiative serves as a key barometer for local businesses, providing a platform for business leaders to share their perspectives on Rotorua’s economic health. The most recent survey, which ran from March 22 to April 14, collected responses from 93 Rotorua-based businesses.

Andrew Wilson, RotoruaNZ chief executive, hailed the city’s economic resilience, reflected in a noticeable upswing in confidence, largely thanks to the recovery of the tourism sector.

“With the growth and resurgence of our vital tourism industry, we are witnessing renewed optimism in our business community,” Wilson said.

Despite the rise in confidence, the report showed local businesses were navigating a complex economic landscape marked by escalating costs related to staffing, inflation, and debt. Businesses have shown innovation and adaptability in response to these challenges, with some exploring solutions within the artificial intelligence space and product innovation related to climate change.

“While we continue to remain optimistic about Rotorua’s economic future, there are significant economic headwinds around inflation, talent and borrowing costs which are leading to very real concerns around profitability and work pipelines,” Wilson said.

Rotorua Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said Rotorua businesses had confronted more setbacks than most New Zealand businesses over the past three years.

“This makes it even more remarkable that the survey partakers’ degree of confidence in themselves to navigate the next year is way higher than their confidence in the national economy. We are justifiably proud of Rotorua’s business resilience and ability to bounce back.

“It is to be hoped that we can work closely with the new council and the business community, to finally get the CBD recovery under way and step up the Rotorua brand.”

Participants voiced a need for investment in infrastructure, especially within the CBD, ensuring Rotorua was vibrant and attractive to visitors and residents. Tied in closely with this, rebuilding reputation and restoring our image also came through as top priorities for business leaders.

Climate change emerged as a notable factor in operational expenses and supply chain disruptions for a third of the city’s businesses. Furthermore, one in five businesses cited issues with flight schedules and reliability as the reason for choosing not to use Rotorua Airport.

Bay of Plenty target for build-ready development

The Bay of Plenty has been identified as a “key priority” region for ready-build development.

The second round of applications has opened for the Build Ready Development pathway.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development head of land acquisition and development Matt Fraser said the Build Ready Development pathway provided developers who have eligible, build-ready developments in regional areas of need with two routes to government support.

This could be either by referring requests to sell ‘build-ready’ land to a suitable government land acquisition programme or by the government agreeing to prepurchase or underwrite homes off-the-plans, which provided support to unlock third-party finance and keep the development moving, he said.

Fraser said it would support developments that might not otherwise proceed, in regional areas of high need.

“Bay of Plenty is a key region priority region. This second round will prioritise applications from regional areas that have been impacted by recent weather events and also includes Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Tai Tokerau.”

The second round represents $159 million of funding and all developments must include affordable housing.

Fraser said developers applying for underwrite or prepurchase commitments need to have resource consent, own the land, be ready to start the build within six to 12 months, and have a valid reason why the development has stalled.

“We’re looking for truly ‘build-ready’ developments in regional Aotearoa and work with developers that can provide full financial feasibility studies and evidence of discussions with banks or lenders to put through our fast-track investment process. This means we can help deliver public and affordable housing in these challenging times, where we need it the most.”

Applications are open from May 29 until 4pm on June 16.

Residential developers can check the criteria and priorities, and then apply through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) website.

From the checkout to the tools

The Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year competitions will take place around the country this weekend.

On June 10, several building apprentices from across the Bay of Plenty/Central Plateau region will go head-to-head to see who will be named the region’s top tradie and compete in the Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year National competition in November.

Ahead of the competition, 2022 National Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year finalist Vishal Toi Toi is sharing how far he has come since winning last year’s regional Apprentice of the Year title.

The now-qualified Tauranga builder recently completed his carpentry apprenticeship through BCITO, a business division of Te Pūkenga.

Toi Toi said, in a statement, that he had friends who were completing their apprenticeships through BCITO and was impressed by what he heard and saw.

But before taking on an apprenticeship Toi Toi said his immediate focus was completing his Diploma in Business.

To support himself financially, Toi Toi also picked kiwifruit and worked as a checkout supervisor at a local supermarket.

Muks (Vishal) Toi Toi was the 2022 Bay of Plenty / Central Plateau Apprentice of the Year. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

“Holding down two jobs while studying was demanding and required good time management,” he said.

“These experiences taught me the value of hard work and that I really enjoy being a part of team.”

From his first day on site to his final months as an apprentice, Toi Toi said he had the support of his BCITO training adviser Brendon Honey.

“Brendon was just a phone call away. He went above and beyond to ensure I always felt supported and was on the right path. For Brendon, there is no such thing as a dumb question.”

Toi Toi said he enjoyed working at 90 Degrees Construction and one of his goals was working toward becoming a lead hand.

Further down the line, he said he also hoped to one day own his own company.

His advice for those sitting on the fence about a career in the sector was to: “Go for it.

“Building is a great career. With BCITO, there is on-the-job training, constant support, and the opportunity to meet some great people. Have an open mind, enjoy it, and do not be afraid to ask questions.”

Now in its 19th year, the Apprentice of the Year competition showcases and rewards the country’s best apprentices.

