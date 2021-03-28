Bay of Plenty weather: A wet start to the week

Good weather for the birds this week. Photo / file

The Bay of Plenty region is set to be doused with rain over the coming week after a prolonged dry period in recent weeks.

However, there will be a reprieve heading into the long Easter weekend, with the wet weather set to disband on Thursday.

Rotorua's forecast is for scattered rain and northerlies, with a high of 18C and a low of 16C.

Tauranga, meanwhile, can today expect occasional rain and northerlies for a high of 22C and a low of 18C.

Elsewhere, motorists are told to drive to the conditions when it is raining with road conditions more dangerous than normal.

Provisional data from the Ministry of Transport show 10 people have already died on Bay of Plenty roads as of yesterday.

Over the same period last year, there were seven fatalities.

Those who died this year include six drivers, a passenger, two motorcycle riders, and one cyclist - all have been men.

No one died over the Easter break last year, however, 39 people were injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to increase following distances when driving in the wet and speed should be reduced too.

Tomorrow, Rotorua can expect more rain and northerlies with a high of 20C and a low of 16C.

On Wednesday in Rotorua, rain will clear in the evening with fine spells developing. Northerlies will gradually die out. The high will be 19C and the low 11C.

Tomorrow in Tauranga, there will be periods of rain and northerlies. The high will be 24C and the low 18C.

On Wednesday, Tauranga residents can expect rain, possibly heavy, clearing in the evening. There will be northerlies, strong in exposed places, turning westerly later. The high will be 23C and the low 14C.

