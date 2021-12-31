Bay of Plenty campgrounds prove popular despite vaccination policies

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park. Photo / NZME

Holidaymakers appear to be taking "no vax, no stay" policies in their stride as campgrounds in the Bay of Plenty experience higher-than-usual bookings so far this summer.

For the 2021/2022 summer 468 bookings have been made at Department of Conservation campsites and huts in the Bay of Plenty. At the same time last year, there were 314 bookings.

This year's bookings translate to 4244 bed nights (number of nights a person stays), up from last year's count of 2884.

The data includes Lake Rerewhakaaitu campsites, Matatā Campsite, Te Whare Okioki Hut and Waitawheta Hut.

Other campgrounds in the Bay of Plenty are also experiencing high bookings over the holidays despite implementing "no vaccination, no stay" policies.

Mount Maunganui's Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said implementing the policy gave guests "peace of mind".

"Our regular visitors were relieved to hear we'd made that call."

Hales said the park's bookings were filling up. He and his staff were looking forward to a fantastic summer.

"We just hope the weather stays as it is today. But things are looking good."

Mount Maunganui's Cosy Corner Holiday Park owner and manager Greg Davidson said the Covid restrictions meant there had been cancellations but they remained busy nonetheless.

"We did lose a few bookings when we said we were only taking vaccinated guests but those gaps filled up pretty quickly.

"We're finding people only book a weekend ahead now, but our rooms are filling up as we go along."

Davidson said the park was fully booked over the New Year holidays.

Waiteti Trout Stream Holiday Park manager Chris Feng said while the park had a lower number of bookings this summer than in 2020, he couldn't complain given the circumstances.

"Many people are still looking forward to a good holiday."

Feng said the park's busiest period was between Christmas and late January.

According to Feng, more cancellations were caused by flight changes than by vaccination status.

Lake Ōkāreka Community Association runs the DoC campsite on Millar Rd.

Association chairwoman Kim Lorigan said summer was just beginning so she could not say how busy the site would be.

"I hope [the campsite] will be busy. It would be good if it was."

Lorigan said the association was working with DoC to implement the most recent vaccination policies.

DoC is requiring vaccination passes from everyone 12 and older using their huts and campsites this summer.

DoC heritage and visitors director Steve Taylor said visitor feedback showed strong public support for the decision.

"DoC's accommodation is often remote, off the grid, and brings people together from all locations," Taylor said.

"Vaccination provides a higher level of protection and significantly reduces the risk of infection spreading."

Taylor said visitors would need to confirm they and all others in their group were fully vaccinated as part of the booking process.

Hut wardens and camp hosts are regularly on-site to check guests' vaccination passes.

"Where practical we will be turning away those without a Covid-19 vaccine certificate," Taylor said.

"People who are not fully vaccinated can still use tracks, and most DoC toilets but cannot use DoC hut facilities or DoC campgrounds."

Pāpāmoa's Beachgrove Holiday Park 2000 manager Faith anticipated a busy time.

"There are a bit more locals this year getting a break over the holidays," Faith said.

Faith said the park was prioritising seasonal workers, then taking bookings "off the street".

"We did the same last year and we were pretty full."