Back to work blues: Advice for returning to work after holidays

Main Beach in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

Many Bay of Plenty residents will be returning to work on Monday after the summer break. Getting outdoors, spending time with loved ones and resting has become the new normal for some. But how do we take care of ourselves and ease into the work routine now holidays are over? Reporter Emma Houpt speaks to the experts.

The year 2021 "stretched many people".

That's why - according to a Rotorua life coach - some will feel like they needed more time to "refill their cup" these holidays.

"They probably feel they need a longer break to actually rest and relax," said Annie Canning.

Getting back into a work routine could feel "confronting" after weeks of freedom and flexibility to choose what you want to do and when you do it, Canning said

The prospect of catching up on a backlog of work, unread emails and returning to a busy environment could trigger anxiety and feeling overwhelmed, she said.

"It's normal to feel irked or sad about returning to work. The routine of being away from work becomes our new normal and breaking that routine causes discomfort."

She said that before returning to work people could take time to reflect on what they achieved personally and professionally in 2021. Following this they should put some goals in place for the year ahead, she said.

"This will give you purpose and focus and a renewed sense of engagement returning to work."

But it was normal to be "questioning" how you wanted to move forward after an unsettling few years.

Rotorua life coach Annie Canning says it's normal to feel sad about returning to work after a holiday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's hard to feel motivated and energetic when you are navigating your way through an emotional maelstrom and you recognise the need to make change and not sure what that looks like."

Tauranga-based clinical psychologist Bron Moth said it was important to remember the ongoing stress associated with Covid left most people "tired, irritable and jaded".

Moth works as a facilitator and coach with Umbrella, an organisation dedicated to employee and organisation wellbeing.

She said long-term stress resulted in the body and brain releasing more adrenalin and cortisol.

"These systems are designed to help us cope with more short-term demands. In the ideal world, the demand passes, we recover and we are ready to face the next one."

But when these challenges continued, bodies and brains eventually wore out.

She also wanted people feeling "tired and worn out coping with changes and unpredictability" to be gentle with themselves and others.

"Reminding ourselves that this is happening to many people right now can help us realise that we are not the only one who is in survival mode and just trying to get through this demanding time."

There were a "huge variety" of stressors that impacted people's ability to cope when returning to work. This included health concerns, family challenges and financial pressure paying back debt from Christmas and holiday spending and back-to-school costs.

Research showed support for how flexible employment benefited staff wellbeing, she said.

Workplaces should show leadership that models self-care and "encourages a climate of psychological safety" where people can be honest and open without fear of reprisal, she said.

Moth also said keeping work contained to agreed hours, valuing regular breaks and scheduling staff social time could also help from an organisational perspective.

Putting devices away, scheduling in fun, helping others, celebrating small wins, keeping goals small and accepting challenges to come in 2022 would help contribute to wellbeing on an individual level.

Tauranga clinical psychologist Bronwyn Moth. Photo / Supplied

"If you are struggling and these strategies are beyond you at this time, that's okay too. Remember it is nothing to be ashamed of, it is simply your body and brain saying they are overwhelmed and need help."

She encouraged those that were struggling to find out if their workplaces offered employee assistance programmes where you could speak to a professional.

Tauranga counsellor Bergen Gell's advice to those returning to work was "balance is key".

"It's going to be easy to go full steam ahead when you go back. But the reality is ease back in the best you can."

Covid pressure would continue to impact everyone and people should prioritise eliminating stress where possible, Gell said.

"After the last two years if people can take the time to spend with their families, concentrate on their personal relationships, reduce financial pressure, look after themselves mentally and physically and emotionally is vital. Particularly our Kiwi men.

"Say no to things and people you need to. And practise self-care. Doing things that make you happy," she said.

Annie Canning's tips for managing stress as people return to work

1. Stay present and focus on enjoying your remaining holiday time with loved ones

2. If work is on your mind put dedicated time aside to triage emails or plan for your return to work

3. Reduce your alcohol intake and focus on healthy food choices

4. Go to bed earlier and get up at the same time daily

5. Stay conscious to your inner dialogue and what your brain is telling you about work.

Challenge the narrative and focus on aspects of your job you love

6. Get active

7. When you return to work keep it easy. Don't schedule in a tonne of stuff to do during and after work