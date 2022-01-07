Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Back to work blues: Advice for returning to work after holidays

5 minutes to read
Main Beach in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

Main Beach in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Many Bay of Plenty residents will be returning to work on Monday after the summer break. Getting outdoors, spending time with loved ones and resting has become the new normal for some. But how do

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.