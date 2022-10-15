Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Back from the brink Rotorua English language school re-opens after Covid closure when roll dropped to nothing

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
Rotorua English Language Academy is open again after a long closure due to covid.

Rotorua English Language Academy is open again after a long closure due to covid.

An English language academy is set to re-open after Covid collapsed the business and took $2.5 to $3 million of income with it.

However, the Rotorua English Language Academy is one of the lucky ones

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post