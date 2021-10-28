Artists share talent through range of works in Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition

Entries have now been submitted for the Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition 2021, and it won't be long until people will be able to view the work of talented artists in a show home setting.

Organised by the Friends of Rotorua Museum in partnership with Lockwood, the first Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition will open to the public from November 8 to December 12, 10am to 4pm.

Located in the new homes of Rotorua's Lockwood Showhome Village, all artworks will be available to buy and prospective buyers will have the advantage of viewing the works they fall in love with in a home environment.

All commission proceeds from the sale will go to The Friends of the Museum for acquisition of new works or for funding Rotorua Museum special projects.

In the past the Friends have been involved with projects to re-frame works, provide new protective covers for textiles and will soon commission two heritage style lights for the museum foyer.

Julie Parsons, Rotorua Lakes Council, volunteer and creative communities scheme lead, says there are 76 pieces in the exhibition.

"It's a great response for a first time show and we are excited to be able to offer our talented artists the opportunity to show their work with their contemporaries."

She says the range of art forms include sculpture in wood, bronze, marble, Oamaru Stone and crochet75 , fused glass, blown glass, paintings in watercolour, oils, pencil, charcoal, graphite and mixed media, photography, and embroidered painting.

Julie says with the cancelling of the Rotorua Museum Art Awards this year it's exciting for The Friends of the Museum, with the support of Lockwood Homes, to be able to host a show which hopefully will become an annual event.

It was decided to run this new exhibition in order to give local artists an opportunity to show their work, she says.

"It's a great opportunity to explore contemporary artworks and to purchase works for your own enjoyment.

"Artists' outlets have been limited due to Covid and their audiences have also been deprived of the opportunity to view works in the 'flesh'."

The details

- What: Bay of Plenty Artists Exhibition 2021

- When: Monday, November 8 to Sunday, December 12, Time: 10am to 4pm

- Where: Lockwood Show Home Village, 7 Russell Rd, Fairy Springs