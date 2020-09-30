Candidates have shared their views on key issues including the referenda. Photo / File

As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Rotorua general electorate were asked for their views on key issues including transport, health, the upcoming referenda, Covid-19 recovery and more. Here's what they had to say.

Claire Mahon, 44, human rights advocate, Labour Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

I will be a strong local voice representing you in Jacinda Ardern's government. I'm passionate about Rotorua and our region and its people. The Labour Party has made good progress and has a strong plan in place, ensuring families can enjoy affordable housing, decent jobs, quality education, and accessible healthcare.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

An MP who is a member of the party leading government will be able to effectively influence decisions that benefit Rotorua. I will be a strong advocate for our industries including tourism, for decent jobs and fair wages, for more and better affordable housing, and for our people in need.

Top priorities for health

We went hard and early to save lives; the next phase is about keeping on top of the virus and giving more people access to better healthcare across New Zealand. Investing in infrastructure and people is vital, along with investments to help clear the Covid-19 backlog and boost Pharmac funding.

Top priorities for education

Every child should get a great education in a system that's fair. Closing the pay gap and replacing the decile system with an equity index are priorities. Rotorua will benefit from more free and healthy school lunches. Free trades training and apprenticeships will help the post-Covid recovery.

Top priorities for transport

Labour is making record investments in transport to grow our regions, create jobs, reduce emissions, and save lives on our roads. Investment in transport infrastructure is a core part of our economic recovery plan. We're turning around the underinvestment in our regional roads, including Te Ngae Rd and SH33.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

I agree that the best economic response to Covid-19 was a strong health response, and the results speak for themselves. We now need to continue to support local people to stay in jobs, help local businesses to stay afloat, and invest in infrastructure so New Zealand can rebuild better.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Yes. I watched my father die a very painful death from cancer. I believe people suffering from terminal illness should have a choice about how they die. The act ensures adequate safeguards so no one can be pressured into ending their life. It is a limited option available in limited circumstances.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I am in favour of legalising cannabis so we can move from dealing with it as a criminal issue to dealing with it as a health and business issue. By legalising it, the cannabis industry can be properly regulated and controlled, we can limit access for children and ensure adequate education, and make sure those who profit pay tax.

Todd McClay, 51, incumbent MP, National Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

We've achieved a lot together over the last 12 years but as thousands of local people lose their jobs there's now so much more to do. I'll support businesses to create jobs through National's plan to grow the economy and households to do better through our targeted tax relief policy.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

My top priority for Rotorua is to create jobs. I will support small businesses, particularly our tourism and hospitality businesses to get back on their feet. I'll also bring back the Rotorua Rescue Helicopter and get on with important transport projects that are vital for the growth of our city.

Top priorities for health

Health services have become harder to access under Labour's watch. Waiting times are increasing and elective surgeries have been cut. National will deliver a strong economy and invest in quality healthcare so that you and your family don't need to wait for your operation or cancer treatment.

Top priorities for education

Ensuring the best access to education for our young people is a priority. National has announced our plan to fix up schools around the country. We are committing $2 billion to ensure Kiwi kids are learning in safe, warm, and fit-for-purpose classrooms, sooner.

Top priorities for transport

National will deliver four-laning of Te Ngae Rd to the airport, complete four-laning to Ngongotaha and upgrade the Ngongotahā roundabout. In addition, planning will begin on upgrades to Tauranga Direct Rd between Rotorua and Tauranga, and State Highway 33 from Rotorua to the Tauranga Eastern Link and the port.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

New Zealand needs a strong Government and a clear plan to grow the economy and create jobs, not just spend, borrow and hope like Labour is doing. National's policies will include reducing red tape for businesses, keeping taxes low and supporting entrepreneurs to stand on their own two feet.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

This has been a topic of strong debate and I appreciate the huge range of views people hold on this matter. I have real concerns about the scope and definition outlined in the legislation. I consulted widely about these concerns and based on that I decided not to support it.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will vote against this. There are far too many inconsistencies and unanswered questions in the legislation as it currently stands including little in the way of health and safety controls. My main concern, however, is the harm that cannabis can cause young people.

Alan Solomon, 44, life coach, New Conservative

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

New Conservative believes in personal responsibility, limited government, real democracy, free speech, free markets, individual liberty, traditional family values and a strong national identity. We will replace the current 10.5 per cent bracket with a $20,000 tax-free threshold. This would put $10 billion back into our economy to help with the Covid recovery.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

We recognise housing availability, affordability, and quality all need to be addressed on multiple fronts. There is no simple solution to this critical area and we need a number of initiatives. Our primary focus is on five key areas; Supply and demand management, cost factors, skill shortfall and building regulation.

Top priorities for health

We will extend age-related, government-funded, health checks to enable early intervention in common health issues. Make private health insurance tax deductible so it is more accessible to everyone. Ensure parents give their consent for all medical care and procedures for children under 16. Ensure vaccinations are not made mandatory.

Top priorities for education

Introduce trade training at Year 9 and link academics to trades for students with strengths in diverse areas. Students could graduate with early competence in their chosen vocation. Parents should be able to choose the education system they know is best for their children whether charter, correspondence, state, or vocational.

Top priorities for transport

Our transport policies are yet to be released. New Zealand needs more electricity generation capacity if we are to take advantage of innovations that will lead to the wide adoption of electric vehicles.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

New Conservative will encourage New Zealand's world-renowned entrepreneurial spirit and boost small businesses by cutting job-killing regulations. Reduce bureaucratic waste and excessive government spending. We will diversify our trading partners and investigate huge emerging markets such as Pakistan and India. Seventy-five per cent of our 72 candidates own small business, we understand.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Belgium had 24 people euthanised when it was decriminalised in 2002. Then in 2018 alone, 2357 including a 9 and 11-year-old were euthanised. New Zealand's youth suicide rate is the highest of 41 OECD and EU countries. What message will this send our youth? We will not support this legislation.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

New Conservative oppose it. Most Kiwis have been there and done that. I have witnessed the effect's THC has on the minds of our youth, the 12-14 age bracket. If these young people can access it, it will become even easier. Medicinal CBD which is already legal is all good.

Kaya Sparke, 24, business owner, Green Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

The Rotorua community should party vote Green because we need to go further and faster to protect our people and our planet. Greens are the only party in parliament pushing for transformational change on social and environmental issues and who actually acknowledge the connection between the two.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

The Green Party has costed policies that will help manage two of the major issues facing Rotorua today. Housing - collaborate with local government to build more houses including specialty housing. Jobs - create and continue to invest in clean sustainable jobs, these will mitigate climate change and get people into work.

Top priorities for health

As a part of our poverty action plan we announced a plan to reform ACC, changing it to the 'Agency for Comprehensive Care'. This change would revolutionise healthcare for those with long-term, non-accidental health issues and injuries. We have a robust health policy that would improve health outcomes across the board.

Top priorities for education

Number one is pay parity for teachers from ECE to secondary school, we need to acknowledge the tremendous work of kaiako through fair pay for all. Better funding for public schools so they are not reliant on donations and fundraising. University should be free, education is not just for the wealthy.

Top priorities for transport

Buses and trains should affordable, accessible and fit for purpose. We will invest in the infrastructure needed to provide these services from the big cities to the regions. Children, students, beneficiaries and superannuants should travel free or at a discounted rate.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

We need to create jobs, jobs that are not just a quick economic fix at the expense of Papatūānuku. We should utilise this unique opportunity to NOT go back to normal, we cannot afford to continue with the status quo.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will be voting yes, however I would've liked to see more consultation with our disabled and Māori communities.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

Definitely yes, the entire legalisation model is built around harm reduction. We need to get rid of the outrage and stigma surrounding this referendum.

Fletcher Tabuteau, 45, NZ First deputy leader, NZ First

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

NZ First has been at the heart of the Coalition Government. Our democracy is stronger and our Parliament is more accountable when parties work together. NZ First has achieved much and will continue to be that sound voice of reason and the hand brake on bad ideas.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

NZ First will continue to add to the over $100 million investment into Rotorua like the Lakefront, Museum, Whakarewarewa Forest, St John Ambulance hub, Ngongotaha roundabout, Te Ngae Rd, housing, and Te Uru Rākau, to make sure Rotorua is the best place to grow our people and businesses.

Top priorities for health

NZ First supports every school being resourced to support children to be their best, no matter where they live. NZ First will deliver the final and full tranche of Learning Support Co-ordinators (1200) across the country to all schools and progress counsellor/ student ratios at secondary schools next term.

Top priorities for education

NZ First has always said health must be treated as an investment, not a cost. We have invested heavily in mental health, hospitals, nurses and doctors, and we are proud to have brought in the free doctors' visits for all under 14, we will continue to prioritise health.

Top priorities for transport

Upgrading Rotorua's vital roads has already begun. We will ease congestion on Te Ngae Rd during peak travel time and unlock housing opportunities and also improving the safety and reducing congestion at the Ngongotaha roundabout, a notorious bottleneck in the morning.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

NZ First has done more for Rotorua in the past three years than any Government in recent history. NZ First's commitment to Rotorua will continue our successful run in economic development, which will create more jobs, and at the same time make it easier and cheaper to build homes.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

My vote on the End of Life legislation was to ensure it would go to a referendum so that every New Zealander could have their vote. NZ First does not believe that 120 temporarily elected MPs should have the final say. We stand behind the choice of this country.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

My vote as NZ First MP on the Cannabis legislation was to ensure it would go to a referendum so that every New Zealander could have their vote. NZ First does not believe that 120 temporarily elected MPs should have the final say. We will stand behind the people's decision.

Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black, 49, The One Party

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Rotorua is unique – it has a rich Māori-Christian history where Māori and Pākeha walk together biculturally for the wellbeing of all people. One Party is the only professing Christian party at this year's election, co-led by a Māori female and Pākeha male.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Put the name of Jesus back in the Beehive – that honours the Christian heritage the tens of thousands of Christians living in Rotorua. Collaborate with council, iwi, community and ministry departments in order to strategise how to heal and advance Rotorua holistically. Ban 1080. Optional, not forced, vaccinations. Investigate 5G effects.

Top priorities for health

Having raised a young family of five on a single working income in a cold, uninsulated house, I understand the challenges this poses for children's health. I will be committed to improving job opportunities, and support healthy homes projects in Rotorua. Health care should remain free for low earning families

Top priorities for education

Ensuring the experts in this field, principals and teachers, are listened to. With 42 out of 54 Rotorua Schools ranking as low decile 1-5 schools, issues affecting learning; such as food in schools, and counselling, are a priority. A multi-lens approach to teaching NZ history is also my priority.

Top priorities for transport

The top priorities for transport issues in Rotorua are continuing with the proposed plans from 2017 regarding the Ngongotaha roundabout and Te Ngae Rd that was set to be completed by 2019. Environmentally friendlier options for transport are also one of my priorities.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

A multi-lens approach needs to be explored that looks at the overall wellbeing of our nation. That considers actual cases, lethality, social, financial and health impacts. My view is the virus, like the flu, is near impossible to eradicate completely. So, let's learn to live with it with care.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

Every person has value – from the moment they are conceived to the day they breathe their last breath. Looking at other countries who have legalised assisted suicide, it is a slippery slope. I support the view that more efforts should be placed into palliative care. So a no from me.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

One Party believes drug use is not a criminal issue but a health issue. Our people are hurting, living in a hostile world that doesn't understand their pain. Marijuana use is already allowed in small doses. Commercialising of cannabis potentially opens the door to synthetic drugs. Nope to dope.

Kiri Ward, 28, stay at home mum, Advance NZ

Why should voters vote for you or your party?

Advance NZ is presenting the only option to see actual change for the betterment of all New Zealanders and the future of our country as an independent and sovereign nation, it is a people's movement first and foremost and will act upon the desires and will of the people.

What will you or your party do for the electorate if elected?

Here in the Rotorua Electorate, we (Advance NZ) will work to bring transparency and accountability to our local district council for the people of our electorate to understand previous decisions made to see a way forward in service of our community, Rangatahi and local businesses to support our local economy and employment opportunities.

Top priorities for health

I am passionate about all aspects of health, I will prioritise the holistic wellbeing of mama and young wahine as I believe we are the nucleus and strength of the family unit and if we get this right we will uplift and empower our children and communities.

Top priorities for education

We want to focus on working with existing alternative opportunity pathways for our rangatahi to further their education, presenting employment opportunities that also speak to their strengths while also developing them as empowered independent individuals.

Top priorities for transport

Did not respond.

What needs to be done to recover from the effects of Covid-19?

It could be beneficial to close our borders for a minimum of two years to rebuild and strengthen our economy in response to decisions made by our current government due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

How will you vote in the End of Life referendum?

I will be voting in favour of the referendum as i'm compassionate toward those whanau who are terminally ill and would possibly seek this option. I believe that with a focus on the quality of life and holistic health and healing we would find less and less Kiwis using elected euthanasia.

How will you vote in the cannabis referendum?

I will be voting for the legalisation of cannabis referendum as I believe it is a vote for change and expands opportunities for Advance NZ to work with in service to the people of NZ when we are elected in to parliament.