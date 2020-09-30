Candidates have shared their views on key issues including the referenda. Photo / File

As the 2020 general election fast approaches, candidates in the Rotorua general electorate were asked for their views on key issues

Claire Mahon, 44, human rights advocate, Labour Party

Todd McClay, 51, incumbent MP, National Party

Alan Solomon, 44, life coach, New Conservative

Kaya Sparke, 24, business owner, Green Party

Fletcher Tabuteau, 45, NZ First deputy leader, NZ First

Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black, 49, The One Party

Kiri Ward, 28, stay at home mum, Advance NZ