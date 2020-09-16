Dave Dobbyn fans in Rotorua and Taupō will have the opportunity to be serenaded by the man himself in the coming months.
The Kiwi music legend is hosting a series of shows in September and October after the original Open Up tour was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Four new shows have also been added to the tour, in Te Kuiti, Rotorua and Taupō, as well as a second Stratford show.
"My last performance was on Zoom for the Music Helps charity that provides assistance to
all those behind the scenes who have lost work," Dobbyn said.
"Now I have the opportunity to open up our horizons again, to put the band and crew on the road and bond through real-life gatherings.
"We are keeping it intimate for this run but it still means a team of 11 on the road and we
can't wait to make connections and meet people. Loading in gear and packing out at the
end of the night has never been more appealing for the production team."
Dobbyn will perform some hidden gems from his catalogue alongside much-loved
anthems, with his long-standing rhythm section of Jo Barus from Christchurch on bass and drummer Ross Burge from Auckland together with Taranaki guitarist Victoria GirlingButcher.
Good Will, Christchurch musician Will McGillivray (in his first performances since the split
of his band nomad) will be the support.
Open Up Tour dates:
September 30: Carterton Events Centre, Wairarapa
October 1: Feilding Civic Centre, Feilding
October 2: CHB Municipal Theatre, Waipawa
October 3: War Memorial Theatre, Gisborne
October 15: Lido Lounge at Blue Baths, Rotorua
October 16: The Plaza, Putaruru
October 17: Les Munro Centre, Te Kuiti
October 18: Great lake Centre, Taupō
October 21: Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch
October 22: Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch
October 24: Royal Whanganui Opera House, Whanganui
October 25: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford
October 26: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford
October 28: Southward Car Museum, Paraparaumu
Tickets available at www.davedobbbyn.co.nz