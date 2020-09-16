Dave Dobbyn fans in Rotorua and Taupō will have the opportunity to be serenaded by the man himself in the coming months.

The Kiwi music legend is hosting a series of shows in September and October after the original Open Up tour was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Four new shows have also been added to the tour, in Te Kuiti, Rotorua and Taupō, as well as a second Stratford show.

"My last performance was on Zoom for the Music Helps charity that provides assistance to

all those behind the scenes who have lost work," Dobbyn said.

"Now I have the opportunity to open up our horizons again, to put the band and crew on the road and bond through real-life gatherings.

"We are keeping it intimate for this run but it still means a team of 11 on the road and we

can't wait to make connections and meet people. Loading in gear and packing out at the

end of the night has never been more appealing for the production team."

Dobbyn will perform some hidden gems from his catalogue alongside much-loved

anthems, with his long-standing rhythm section of Jo Barus from Christchurch on bass and drummer Ross Burge from Auckland together with Taranaki guitarist Victoria GirlingButcher.

Good Will, Christchurch musician Will McGillivray (in his first performances since the split

of his band nomad) will be the support.

Open Up Tour dates:

September 30: Carterton Events Centre, Wairarapa

October 1: Feilding Civic Centre, Feilding

October 2: CHB Municipal Theatre, Waipawa

October 3: War Memorial Theatre, Gisborne

October 15: Lido Lounge at Blue Baths, Rotorua

October 16: The Plaza, Putaruru

October 17: Les Munro Centre, Te Kuiti

October 18: Great lake Centre, Taupō

October 21: Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

October 22: Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

October 24: Royal Whanganui Opera House, Whanganui

October 25: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford

October 26: TET Kings Theatre, Stratford

October 28: Southward Car Museum, Paraparaumu

Tickets available at www.davedobbbyn.co.nz