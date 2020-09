A Cityride bus and a ute have crashed in Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Pukuatua and Amohau Sts about 9.15am.

The scene of the crash this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

There were no serious injuries however two people were being assessed by ambulance for minor injuries, she said.

The eastbound lane was partially blocked but traffic was flowing slowly past the scene.

The ute and bus will both be towed from the scene.