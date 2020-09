The cause of a small fire in a bedroom at a house in Koutu is under investigation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said the fire, which was contained in the bedroom of the single-storey Rotorua house in Koutu Rd, was reported at 7.09 pm.

The manager said two fire crews from Rotorua attended the blaze which was now out and no one had been injured.

He said a fire investigator was on their way to the property to try and establish what had caused the fire.