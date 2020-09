Two utes have crashed near Tūrangi.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Pihanga Rd, was reported about 12.30pm.

Early indications were one person was injured and the southbound lane of SH1 was blocked, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter and an ambulance attended the incident.

The helicopter has taken one person to Rotorua Hospital but their condition was unknown at this time.

