He's been a boy band, played a power ranger and acted in the United States, now Rotorua's next Hollywood star is branching out.

Jordi Webber is taking his biggest leap yet by releasing his lockdown lovechild - a solo debut album.

The 26-year-old had his first shot in the entertainment industry back in 2012 and took pride of place on every Kiwi teenage girl's wall when he became a part of the six-piece New Zealand boyband Titanium, formed as part of the X Factor television show.

Jordi Webber (centre) was part of New Zealand boy band Titanium. Photo / File

He was involved with the band for three years before leaving to pursue his passion for acting.

After a number of small local roles, he broke into the big time in 2016 when he was cast as the country music star and Gold Power Ranger Aiden Romero on the Nickelodeon show, Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

The show had international success before wrapping up in 2018.

Since then, Webber says he has been "pretty lucky" to be able to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite casting directors and pick up some talent tips from some of the best.

Webber playing an assassin in Australian series Nevernight. Photo / Supplied

He even auditioned for Rotorua's very own Cliff Curtis in Hollywood at one stage, in which Curtis acknowledged him as a "Te Arawa brother".

Advertisement

Curtis and Temuera Morrison were Webber's biggest inspirations as Rotorua men who had done "huge things on the world stage".

"It's a big dream of mine to go in the same direction as those guys and I think I have a good chance."

He says being from a small town always made him feel like he was representing a lot more than just himself.

"I'm a homeboy and I know my community is behind me."

From playing a doctor in a United States film called Nomad to an ex-prisoner on local series Shortland Street, Webber's biography has become more bountiful and explored "many levels of the spectrum" since his big break, he says.

Webber played a doctor in US indie film Nomad set to be released next year. Photo / Supplied

The highlight of his career so far had been playing a Māori warrior on the TVNZ series, The Deadlands, he says.

"I loved being out in the bush and getting fully immersed into the Māori world.

"It really took me back to my roots, it's an incredible feeling connecting with your culture like that."

Advertisement

However, when the cameras were off, Webber's guilty pleasure was found with a guitar and notepad in hand.

And when the country was thrust into lockdown and his acting projects on hold, he chose to "dive right in", he says.

Webber made the decision to move back to his parents' home in Rotorua and "get creating" as life threw him a much-needed break.

He began writing songs and creating melodies remotely with his friend who was a producer and, before he knew it, an album was coming together.

The songs were written with an "escape" from the world's troubles in mind and explored all things he loved like surfing, skating and the beach.

Rotorua man Jordi Webber will release his debut solo album this month. Photo / Supplied

From this, the name Waazzoo and the Vibes was born.

The album was made up of six songs and included a ballad, acoustic pieces and even involved some rap features.

He says the move was definitely one of his biggest yet but he was excited.



That was not the only creative juices flowing in lockdown for Webber, who also took the time to write a full script of something he planned on producing when he could.

"I am always looking for ways to expand my creative abilities."

Webber says he would not have got nearly as far as he had already without the support of his tight-knit Māori family.

"I have this incredible support network behind me. I know I have always got home if things don't work out."

Webber's album will be released on September 18.